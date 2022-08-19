Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison Vega
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison Vega
KDWN
Weirdest Weather Events That’ve Happened In Las Vegas, Clark County
This year, Las Vegas has seen its most intense monsoon season in over a decade. According to the National Weather Service, we haven’t received over an inch of rainfall since 2015. This year, Las Vegas received 1.28 inches of rainfall. And this abnormal weather has come with some dire consequences.
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
NV Energy offering electric, gas bill assistance to seniors
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy will be holding its final Senior Energy Assistance Expo this week. Seniors aged 62 and older will be able to apply for up to $300 in electric and gas bill assistance at the expo. Seniors will also be able to learn about ways they can help manage costs and […]
news3lv.com
'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
kiowacountypress.net
Panel discussion tonight on future of Nevada’s water
(Nevada News Service) Some of the state's top experts will speak out tonight on the greatest water issues facing Nevada. The event, sponsored by the Nevada Conservation League, takes place at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. John Entsminger, general manager of the Las Vegas Valley Water District and the...
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Spend the Perfect One Day in Vegas
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. So you’ve got one day in Vegas, and you want to know the best way to spend it....
businesspress.vegas
Cadence bucks national trend of declining sales
Cadence in Henderson bucked the trend of master plans across the country shedding sales in the first half of 2022 by finishing No. 7 in the nation, according to midyear rankings. National consulting firm RCLCO said Las Vegas’ master-planned communities had fewer sales than the first six months of 2021,...
963kklz.com
Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas
How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and were a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
kunm.org
MON: Syed indicted for murder of 3 muslim men, Las Vegas has 30 days of drinking water, + More
Syed Indicted for murder of 3 muslim men — KUNM News. Mohammad Syed was arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in the deaths of two Muslim men – Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein. Officials also named him as the prime suspect in two other deaths. Now, they say they have tied him to one of those.
KOLO TV Reno
Rare Nevada fish inches closer to endangered species protections
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A rare fish is taking another step towards achieving endangered species protections. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday that the Fish Lake Valley tui chub may qualify for protections under the Endangered Species Act. Fish and Wildlife will take one year to complete a...
As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities
Out of the lake’s six boat ramp areas, the National Park Service closed all but Hemenway Harbor this past May because of low water levels, forcing tourists renting jet skis and boats to spend significantly more time on the boat ramps than actually on the water. The post As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Proposed speed limit change in Desert Shores community
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A proposed change to speed limits is headed to a northwest valley area and residents living in the area are expressing their thoughts on the matter. The temporary speed limit in the Desert Shores community is posted as 30 mph.Residents told 8 News Now it’s a much-needed change from the 35 […]
Fox5 KVVU
Spirit Airlines hosting hiring event to fill over 200 flight attendant positions in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spirit Airlines says it is celebrating its 20th anniversary of service in Las Vegas by hosting a major hiring event on Thursday. According to a news release, Spirit is looking to fill more than 200 new locally based flight attendant positions. The airline says that...
KDWN
Daiso Opens New Location In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Ask and you shall receive. The famous Japanese discount store Daiso Japan has made it to Entertainment Capital of the World. The first Las Vegas store opened in December of last year making it the 81 U.S. store to open from the popular discount franchise. Local Las Vegan fans were...
8newsnow.com
Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
lasvegasadvisor.com
Vegas insanity; Penn’s bad boy; Lake Mead in peril
Imagine an 8.5-mile Las Vegas Strip. You may not have to because “experts” say “it’s in the cards.” What’s the cause of this crazed optimism? No, it’s not the economy. The prospect of a baseball stadium at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard bookended by a basketball one at Blue Diamond Road is spurring such fantasies of untrammeled growth. Already, Dream Las Vegas has leapfrogged Mandalay Bay as the nominal southern terminus of the Strip and Station Casinos has undisclosed designs on a major site immediately below South Point. Former MGM Resorts International spokesman Alan Feldman thinks developers could get so carried away, they’ll extend the Strip all the way down to M Resort but “At some point, water is going to be a limiting factor. It almost already is.”
Chevys Fresh Mex’s Return to Nevada at Showcase Mall Gets $3M Price Tag
The massive flagship restaurant at Showcase Mall will seat more than 400 guests
963kklz.com
You Might Be Very Surprised At Who Uses The Most Water in Southern Nevada
WATER! It’s top of mind for Nevadans, and has been all over national news. Our supply is shrinking, and more cutbacks have been put in place. But who uses the most water in southern Nevada?. The most recent data collected from 2021, which changed from 2020 – a pandemic...
‘There are a lot of dogs in bad condition,’ Officials work to examine 300 dogs in Amargosa Valley outside Las Vegas
Sheriff’s deputies, animal control officers and veterinarians worked throughout the day Tuesday to examine and tag 300 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions in rural Nye County.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas dentists donate dental services to those in need
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over two dozen local residents received free dental services on national Smile Generation Serve Day. Every year clinicians around the country donate dentistry to underserved patients. On Saturday Sahara Modern Dentistry partnered with several non-profit organizations like Adopt-A-Vet Dental Program, Dress for Success, The Freedom...
