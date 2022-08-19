ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Woman dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side. At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 man found dead outside of residence in Delaware County

MUNCIE (WISH) — A man was found dead outside of a residence from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:51 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible shooting at the 12000 block East County Road 500 North Delaware County, police said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WFYI

"Greenwood is a safe place", following deadly mall shooting spree

INTRO: On July 17th, a mass shooting occurred at the Greenwood Park Mall. The shooting lasted only one minute, but three people were killed and two others were injured before the perpetrator was fatally shot by a legally armed civilian bystander. WFYI’s Taylor Bennett sat down with Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers to reflect on that shocking day and discuss how the community is coping.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday. A court document filed in the case against Dilian Ozzbun said officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the 500 block of South College Mall Road on reports of a man harassing people. One caller said a shirtless man was running around the area threatening people. Another caller said the man said he was going to rob someone or a gas station and be rich. Yet another caller said the man was running into traffic trying to stop vehicles.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Two facing criminal charges following shooting in Morgantown

Two people are facing criminal charges following a shooting last week in Morgantown. Nicholas Robert Saunders, 19, of Elizabethtown, was charged by prosecutors Aug. 12 with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; and two counts of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony.
MORGANTOWN, IN
95.3 MNC

Arrest made in shooting and killing of teenage near Ball State University

Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and killing of a teenager near Ball State University. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, in the Village area, near the campus, which is a popular hangout for students. Many student were nearby and started running when the gunfire occurred.
MUNCIE, IN
wbiw.com

Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

