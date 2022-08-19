Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Woman dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side. At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.
Person killed in shooting on Near Eastside
A person was shot to death early Wednesday in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Docs: Man arrested after leading Franklin police on multi-county chase in stolen car
North Vernon man Chance Goowin was arrested after leading Franklin police on a chase in a stolen car through Johnson and Shelby County, according to court documents.
WISH-TV
1 man found dead outside of residence in Delaware County
MUNCIE (WISH) — A man was found dead outside of a residence from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:51 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible shooting at the 12000 block East County Road 500 North Delaware County, police said.
Girl, 9, shot at home on Indy's northwest side
A 9-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday on the city's northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
"Greenwood is a safe place", following deadly mall shooting spree
INTRO: On July 17th, a mass shooting occurred at the Greenwood Park Mall. The shooting lasted only one minute, but three people were killed and two others were injured before the perpetrator was fatally shot by a legally armed civilian bystander. WFYI’s Taylor Bennett sat down with Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers to reflect on that shocking day and discuss how the community is coping.
Kokomo woman charged after police say she left 4 children at home to go shopping in Indianapolis
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping in Indianapolis, according to an incident report by Kokomo police. The report states the children ranged in ages from 1, 4, 5, to 8 years old. Police were called to a trailer on N. Apperson […]
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
WISH-TV
2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a shooting outside of Brothers Bar and Grill […]
WISH-TV
Police catch suspect at airport after 2 people were killed and another was wounded in Midtown Atlanta shootings
(CNN) — Two people have died following multiple shootings in Midtown Atlanta and a female suspect was detained at the airport, police department officials said Monday. “The female suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident,” police said in a tweet. Another...
IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan shares health update months after being shot
In a new video released by IMPD Sunday, Officer Thomas Mangan, with his wife Emory Mangan by his side, shared moments from his journey. Mangan has been recovering after being shot in February.
cbs4indy.com
Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday. A court document filed in the case against Dilian Ozzbun said officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the 500 block of South College Mall Road on reports of a man harassing people. One caller said a shirtless man was running around the area threatening people. Another caller said the man said he was going to rob someone or a gas station and be rich. Yet another caller said the man was running into traffic trying to stop vehicles.
bcdemocrat.com
Two facing criminal charges following shooting in Morgantown
Two people are facing criminal charges following a shooting last week in Morgantown. Nicholas Robert Saunders, 19, of Elizabethtown, was charged by prosecutors Aug. 12 with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; and two counts of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony.
95.3 MNC
Arrest made in shooting and killing of teenage near Ball State University
Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and killing of a teenager near Ball State University. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, in the Village area, near the campus, which is a popular hangout for students. Many student were nearby and started running when the gunfire occurred.
wbiw.com
Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
Franklin man arrested for making and selling ‘ghost guns’
A Franklin man faces federal charges after investigators say he made and sold so-called "ghost guns," including a part to make the gun automatic.
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
Children shot in Indianapolis: 76 so far this year
At least 76 kids have been the victims of gun violence in Indianapolis this year, according to data from police.
