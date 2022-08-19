Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Fears mounting over drug dealers using ‘rainbow fentanyl’ to attract young users
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal officials are sounding the alarm now that deadly colorful pills and powders known as ‘rainbow fentanyl’ have entered the U.S. drug trade. Authorities say sellers are using their playful appeal and candy-like resemblance to attract young users. Additionally, when rainbow fentanyl was seized...
WISH-TV
Police: Central Florida man beat pet dog to death with bat
CLERMONT, Florida (WESH) — A Central Florida man has been accused of beating a pet dog to death with a baseball bat. Brian Keith Rumbler, 62, of Lake Mary, has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Six-year-old Fenway, a rescue dog that was a mix between a labrador and...
WISH-TV
As Farmers’ Almanac issues winter outlook, how accurate have they been in recent years for Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-23 winter outlook. Meteorological winter runs from December to February, but this outlook adds an extra month and is for December through March. “Unreasonably cold, snowy” is the prediction for this winter for much of the Midwest including Indiana. Although, these predictions are fun to look at and talk about, they haven’t done the best over the last few years in our region.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police cite driver for going 62 in a 25 mph school zone
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police are calling on drivers to keep safety at the top of mind after six people received traffic tickets in a school zone. Sgt. Todd Ringle of Indiana State Police said the highest speed was 62 mph in the 25 mph Pike Central High School zone.
WISH-TV
Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WISH) — Indiana’s team in the Little League World Series is headed home to Hagerstown. Hagerstown’s Cinderella run ended Tuesday when the team lost its second game of the double-elimination tournament, falling 10-0 to Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, the Mid-Atlantic Region champions. Hagerstown’s final appearance in the...
WISH-TV
Ramp from Shadeland Avenue to I-70 WB closed after crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ramp onto Interstate 70 westbound from Shadeland Avenue remained closed midafternoon Sunday after a crash, traffic cameras show. Indiana Department of Transportation sent a tweet about the crash at 12:32 p.m. Sunday. A small section of the right lane of I-70 westbound at the on-ramp...
WISH-TV
Devour Indy Summerfest begins Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is back and, once again, it’s making dining out a fun and affordable experience for Hoosiers. If there’s a restaurant or eatery you’ve been wanting to visit, now is the time! Foodies have the option to choose from more than 100 restaurants across the city. Participating restaurants provide a special three-course menu with dishes offered at discounted prices.
