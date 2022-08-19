ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Police: Central Florida man beat pet dog to death with bat

CLERMONT, Florida (WESH) — A Central Florida man has been accused of beating a pet dog to death with a baseball bat. Brian Keith Rumbler, 62, of Lake Mary, has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Six-year-old Fenway, a rescue dog that was a mix between a labrador and...
CLERMONT, FL
WISH-TV

As Farmers’ Almanac issues winter outlook, how accurate have they been in recent years for Indianapolis?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-23 winter outlook. Meteorological winter runs from December to February, but this outlook adds an extra month and is for December through March. “Unreasonably cold, snowy” is the prediction for this winter for much of the Midwest including Indiana. Although, these predictions are fun to look at and talk about, they haven’t done the best over the last few years in our region.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Nevada State
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
City
Nevada, TX
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Oregon State
City
Lubbock, TX
State
Utah State
WISH-TV

Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WISH) — Indiana’s team in the Little League World Series is headed home to Hagerstown. Hagerstown’s Cinderella run ended Tuesday when the team lost its second game of the double-elimination tournament, falling 10-0 to Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, the Mid-Atlantic Region champions. Hagerstown’s final appearance in the...
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Ramp from Shadeland Avenue to I-70 WB closed after crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ramp onto Interstate 70 westbound from Shadeland Avenue remained closed midafternoon Sunday after a crash, traffic cameras show. Indiana Department of Transportation sent a tweet about the crash at 12:32 p.m. Sunday. A small section of the right lane of I-70 westbound at the on-ramp...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Devour Indy Summerfest begins Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is back and, once again, it’s making dining out a fun and affordable experience for Hoosiers. If there’s a restaurant or eatery you’ve been wanting to visit, now is the time! Foodies have the option to choose from more than 100 restaurants across the city. Participating restaurants provide a special three-course menu with dishes offered at discounted prices.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy