WISH-TV
49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival happens this weekend
The Indianapolis Greek Festival is one of Central Indiana’s oldest and largest ethnic festivals hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral!. Spokesperson Lenie Tsakonas joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s 49th annual festival. The event features and...
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
WLFI.com
Rotary International hosts 5th Annual Ice Cream Crawl
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Ice cream lovers got to hop around the Greater Lafayette area to enjoy their favorite treat at several ice cream shops Saturday afternoon. Rotary International hosted the 5th annual Ice Cream Crawl, with all proceeds benefiting Girl Scouts and Imagination Library. The fees were $25 per family, or $10 per person.
indyschild.com
Take a Ride on the Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown this October
The Sullivan Express is back with non-stop service to PumpkinTown! PumpkinTown! During the month of October, families can board the train at Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Allisonville location and enjoy fun Halloween and fall fun activities for the whole family. Tickets for the 2022 PumpkinTown Sullivan Express go on...
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
Fox 59
Children’s Museum to host Museum by Moonlight event
Want to dance with dinosaurs while sipping cocktails? Museum By Moonlight is an end of summer celebration at the children’s museum that lets adults be kids again. It’s happening this Saturday, August 27th, and it’s 21+ only. So you’ll need to leave the little ones at home.
WISH-TV
Osteria by Fabio Viviani extends hours, officially begins dinner service
After a highly anticipated wait, Carmel’s go-to Italian restaurant, Osteria by Top Chef contestant and “Fan Favorite” Chef Fabio Viviani has opened. Fabio Viviani, celebrity TV chef, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Josh Arnold, executive Chef at Osteria. They prepared a dish you can find on their menu called, “Frutti Di Mare,” and gave us a taste of a delicious Italian food spread so amazing you’ll have to see it to believe it.
'Alice in Wonderland' pop-up bar, escape room coming to Indy
An "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail experience and an all-ages outdoor escape room competition are coming to central Indiana.
WLFI.com
White County buys new Community Corrections building
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Last week the White County Commissioners bought the building at 306 North Main Street in Monticello. It will soon be the new Community Corrections building. It was purchased from Bayer Crop Science LP for $980,000 according to County documents. "Every ounce of space [at...
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
clintoncountydailynews.com
City Council Deals With Expensive Part
The City of Frankfort dealt with an unexpected dilemma Monday when they found out that a needed part for the Aquatic Center had not been ordered and temporarily delayed the project. The cost of that part was $78,144. “We found out for Envoy there had to be a change order...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County humane society tries to address overcapacity issue
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Humane Society for Hamilton County says now is the time to adopt a new furry family member. On Saturday, the shelter hosted its Priceless” adoption event to address their overcapacity issue and to rescue animals from euthanasia. People who came out were encouraged...
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
casscountyonline.com
Town of Royal Center
Royal Center is located in Boone Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Winamac in Cass County, Indiana. Royal Center Clerk-TreasurerKatherine Pearson (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 1Teresa Hiatt (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 3Matt Colford (R)Term runs through 2022. Royal Center...
WLFI.com
Home Run Derby and Celebrity Softball Game is a home run
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Some familiar faces in Greater Lafayette were playing for a purpose at Loeb Stadium Sunday afternoon. The Home Run Derby and Celebrity Softball Game was all fun and games as local legends took to the field to play for a good cause. Some of those players included Lafayette Police Chief, Scott Galloway, U.S. Rep. Chris Campbell, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, and WLFI's very own Chad Evans.
indyschild.com
The Children’s Garden at Coxhall Gardens
There’s really only one word to describe the Children’s Garden at Coxhall Gardens: magical. Actually, there are two more words: hidden gem. This beautiful park, located on the west side of Carmel, is a magical hidden gem, and it’s the perfect place to visit if you’re looking for a more analog park experience for kids.
readthereporter.com
Meet Ma Bell . . . and Sheridan’s Kathy Bell
Sheridan’s own Kathy Bell may be one of the best kept secrets in Hamilton County. She is a singer, songwriter and karaoke DJ whose accolades include two singles that have been downloaded enough to qualify as platinum. Kathy Bell was born and raised in Indiana. She began singing and...
indyschild.com
7 Awesome Events Happening Around Indianapolis this Weekend
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 7 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
