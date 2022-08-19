ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show

Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
Kendrick Lamar Is Officially Eligible For An Oscar

Kendrick Lamar has been on fire since the release of his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, it appears he could be on the verge of earning an Oscar for the visualized track, “We Cry Together.” The six-minute film stars Lamar and actress Taylour Paige, a passionate couple going through a very toxic and messy breakup. Throughout their argument, the two act out the song’s lyrics with abusive verbiage and actions. The short effort was showcased from June 3 until June 9 at the Lamelle Royal Theater in West Los Angeles. Lamar’s creative collective, pgLang, which was founded...
Dr. Dre Reveals Nas And Jay-Z Kept Him From Skipping The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance has been one of the biggest musical events of the year, as the legendary producer set the stage ablaze alongside fellow stars Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. The historic moment served as evidence of the mainstream’s continued embrace of Hip-Hop culture. However, according to Dre, the performance may not have ever occurred if it weren’t for the encouragement he received from rap legends Nas and Jay-Z.
Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Are The Latest Black Creatives To Claim Triller Hasn’t Paid Them

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland claim the video-sharing social networking service has defaulted on payments after acquiring VERZUZ from them last year. The super producers are the latest Black creatives to come forward alleging Triller didn't fulfill financial obligations. The post Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Are The Latest Black Creatives To Claim Triller Hasn’t Paid Them appeared first on NewsOne.
Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked

An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
