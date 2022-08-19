Read full article on original website
Related
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Janelle Monáe Among Attendees at Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
Beyoncé released her album 'Renaissance' in July 2022, even hosting a secret 'Club Renaissance' party in New York City during August 2022.
Kendrick Lamar Is Officially Eligible For An Oscar
Kendrick Lamar has been on fire since the release of his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, it appears he could be on the verge of earning an Oscar for the visualized track, “We Cry Together.” The six-minute film stars Lamar and actress Taylour Paige, a passionate couple going through a very toxic and messy breakup. Throughout their argument, the two act out the song’s lyrics with abusive verbiage and actions. The short effort was showcased from June 3 until June 9 at the Lamelle Royal Theater in West Los Angeles. Lamar’s creative collective, pgLang, which was founded...
Watch: Kendrick Lamar Says “Invest In Yourself” In Brilliant pgLang & Cash App Collaboration
Kendrick Lamar has a word about investments in a new sketch performance posted on pgLang for Cash App. Check it out inside.
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
Kodak Black Expresses Gratitude for Being Part of Kendrick Lamar’s Album: ‘He Ain’t Got To Do None of That’
Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar released his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album, which featured a ton of Kodak Black. Months later, in a conversation with Spotify’s RapCaviar, Black expresses his gratitude for Lamar, including him in the body of work. “Me and Kendrick got a lot of...
AOL Corp
Dr. Dre Reveals Nas And Jay-Z Kept Him From Skipping The Super Bowl Halftime Show
Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance has been one of the biggest musical events of the year, as the legendary producer set the stage ablaze alongside fellow stars Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. The historic moment served as evidence of the mainstream’s continued embrace of Hip-Hop culture. However, according to Dre, the performance may not have ever occurred if it weren’t for the encouragement he received from rap legends Nas and Jay-Z.
NFL・
Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Are The Latest Black Creatives To Claim Triller Hasn’t Paid Them
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland claim the video-sharing social networking service has defaulted on payments after acquiring VERZUZ from them last year. The super producers are the latest Black creatives to come forward alleging Triller didn't fulfill financial obligations. The post Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Are The Latest Black Creatives To Claim Triller Hasn’t Paid Them appeared first on NewsOne.
Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked
An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z, Kanye West & Diddy's Multi-Million Dollar PPP Loans Reportedly Forgiven
JAY-Z, Kanye West and Diddy count themselves among Hip Hop’s wealthiest individuals, and they can now also consider themselves among several celebrities who won’t have to pay back the federal government over Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to The Daily Mail, the trio took out a total of...
Comments / 0