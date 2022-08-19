ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Healthy Lunchbox Ideas for Kids Are Perfect for Back-to-School Season

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

As the star of HGTV ‘s No Demo Reno , Jenn Todryk is a hard-working parent like many others. And she shared some of her lunchbox ideas for ensuring her three little ones always get the healthy stuff they need, even on those extra busy days.

Read on to learn expert recommendations for packing healthy lunches and some of Todryk’s tips for finding and creating snacks loaded with nutrients that even the pickiest eaters might love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5Mwz_0hNwXRE700
Jenn Todryk | Shannon Faulk/HGTV

Harvard’s formula for a healthy back-to-school lunchbox

To start, hydration is vital. The Nutrition Source , part of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, recommends replacing sugary drinks with refillable water bottles to keep children hydrated and healthy.

They also offer a general idea of what to pack in back-to-school lunches and recommend filling half a tray or lunchbox with colorful fruits and vegetables. Thinking about an effective presentation is essential for those kids who might need to be enticed, they note.

Consider each food’s shape, size, and color depending on an individual child’s needs and preferences. Younger kids, for example, might be more likely to eat colorful, bite-sized food in fun shapes.

To summarize The Nutrition Source’s formula for healthy lunches, choose one fresh fruit, two different vegetables, one healthy protein, and one whole grain. Also, add a dairy product or dairy-free option with a similar amount of calcium. Finally, replace between-meal snacks with “super snacks” that pair protein-rich and carb-rich foods, like string cheese and grapes.

As an important note, the Nutrition Source reminds us that these guidelines are not meant as medical advice and don’t make considerations for things like allergies.

What’s best for some doesn’t work for others, and not every little eater will jump for joy to find no potato chips, cookies, or candies in their lunches. Plus, some parents might still be a little lost in the idea of a presentation in a lunchbox. Those are areas where Todryk has some great tips.

Jenn Todryk’s lunchbox ideas are perfect for back-to-school lunches and children with opinions

Whether packing lunches for homeschool kids or students who spend their days in private or public schools, it’s great to have a few go-to snacks that are well-liked — but also sneaky healthy!

Most parents know what it feels like to realize the kids’ lunches still need to be made on an already-bad morning — especially with picky eaters in the house. So, Todryk and Harvard both recommend meal prepping to stay ahead of that panic. That way, options are available during that grab-and-go lunchbox stuffing point in the morning.

Prepping for some families might mean washing, peeling, cutting fruits and vegetables, and measuring portions in advance. In Todryk’s case, it sometimes means using stamps to create bread, meat, and cheese bites for making adorable little sandwiches (per her What’s Packin’?! YouTube series ).

Another trick that might work depending on the eater is finding healthy options that taste similar to their favorites. For instance, find something with a low sodium crunch that has more nutritious value than chips. In her What’s Packin’?! segment, Todryk uses organic veggie straws. From a personal perspective, baked pea snacks also work.

As for those kids who love sweets, Todryk advises focusing on offering various fresh fruits. Use as many colorful, sweet options as possible to find something they like in place of sugar-packed desserts.

Lastly, if you’ve got a kid with no taste for vegetables, try adding a little flavor. For example, Todryk says she’ll toss some broccoli florets in olive oil, then lightly sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Or, try spreading some peanut butter on celery.

Jenn Todryk’s lunchbox ideas for appetizing presentation

For one final tip, Todryk uses products like colorful bento boxes and cute food picks. Such products can work for storing most kinds of food, offering ways to keep lunches neat and organized, whatever meals you make.

Fortunately, many different recipes for healthy lunch ideas are available. And what works best for each family will depend on the individual members.

RELATED: ‘No Demo Reno’ Host Jenn Todryk Almost Said No to HGTV

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents and the emotions surrounding kids going back to school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This is the week when many school districts get back into the routine, and it's also the week when most colleges welcome students to the fall semester.Whichever you might be involved in, there could be tears -- these emotions are normal, although they can run from sad to thrilled.Whether it's dropping your youngest off at college or watching them get on a bus for the first time, there's no getting around the emotions of it all.Dr. Alison Bashe of New Directions Counseling says sadness is expected, but says it can go deeper than that.She says it can...
KIDS
Tyla

Ex-Mormon Shares Secrets Of Her Past Life

A woman has shared the secrets from her time living as a Mormon for 25 years and the discovery she made which prompted her to leave. Watch below. Lexi McDonald, who posts on social media as Exmo Lex, grew up surrounded by Mormons. The strict environment was ‘mentally exhausting’ for...
RELIGION
Briana Belcher

Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Nutrition#Fresh Fruit#Dairy Product#Salt And Pepper#Lunchbox#Food Drink#Healthy Lunchbox Ideas#Harvard#The Nutrition Source
Slate

Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

165K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy