Utica woman faces $5M fine & 40yrs for conspiracy drug charges

By Thad Randazzo
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, August 19th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica woman pled guilty to conspiracy drug charges for distributing fentanyl in 2021.

Enola man charged with allegedly buying, selling human remains on Facebook

25-year-old Melisa Muminovic of Utica pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl. During her guilty plea, she admitted that from January through July of 2021, she possessed and intended to distribute at least 40 grams of a fentanyl mixed substance to people in the Utica area. Additionally, Muminovic admitted that she traveled to the New York City area with others and bought fentanyl, which she sold in the Utica area.

Experts say drivers can be cautiously optimistic about falling gas prices

Muminovic is scheduled for sentencing on December 14 th , during which Muminovic faces anywhere from 5 to 40 years in federal prison, with 5 years to life of supervision after her release, and a fine of up to $5,000,000.

