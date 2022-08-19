ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Study finds pro-U.S. social media campaign targeting adversaries

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have shut down hundreds of social media accounts designed to spread pro-U.S. views overseas, according to a report released Wednesday. The joint investigation by Graphika and Stanford Internet Observatory spent five years evaluating pro-Western covert influence operations and found a web of...
Pfizer COVID Shots Appear 73% Effective In Children Under 5

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was 73% effectual successful protecting children younger than 5 arsenic omicron dispersed successful the spring, the institution announced Tuesday. Vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers opened successful the U.S. successful June aft months of delay. Only astir 6% of youngsters ages 6 months done 4 years had gotten astatine slightest 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Trouser snakes: US smuggler admits carrying reptiles in pants

A man who hid snakes and lizards in his trousers as he tried to sneak them into the United States as part of a $750,000 reptile smuggling enterprise faces decades in prison, officials said Wednesday. Jose Manuel Perez masterminded the six-year scheme from his home in southern California, which involved bringing 1,700 animals into the United States from Mexico and Hong Kong.
