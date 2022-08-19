ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom received 'worst news ever' after call that car stolen with 3-year-old inside

By Kendall Green
 4 days ago
Jennifer Rolon was at her job in Dundalk when she received a terrifying call.

Her young, 3-year-old child, was in a car when it stolen from in front of her home in North Baltimore Thursday evening.

“Just to get a phone call saying your daughter was in the car and your car was stolen, it was the worst news ever,” Rolon said.

Mother reacts to carjacking

Rolon received the call around 8:30 p.m. that sent her into a spiraling panic.

She learned that her toddler was in the backseat of her running car outside of her home on Montpelier Street when a thief jumped inside and took off.

The older daughter said she started the car with her 3-year-old sister, London, buckled up, but she went back inside the house to change her shoes, and that's when the child and the car were gone.

“Basically, the car was running and I had just run in the house real quick to change my shoes," the daughter said. "I come back outside and the car is gone.”

Police said a woman flagged down a foot patrol officer.

Police said they found the car a short time later crashed in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road.

The child was still inside and was unharmed.

“My car was crashed and they just crashed and I guess hopped out the car and she was just in there like she was in her seatbelt, in her carseat buckled in,” Rolon said.

The thieves took off. No arrests have been made.

Tina Fisher told WMAR-2 News she witnessed the commotion.

“They said that two people hijacked a car and they crashed or something here toward the alley,” Fisher said.

Rolon said the car has some material damage, but is relieved nothing happened to her young child.

“They crashes the car but nobody harmed her, nobody physically hurt her so I’m blessed for that," Rolon said. "I’m blessed for that."

“All I can say is my prayers were with the child," Fisher added. "I’m glad that the child was OK, but whoever took that vehicle when you take things that don’t belong to you. The karma is always bad."

There have been more than 420 carjackings in Baltimore City this year.

