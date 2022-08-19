Minor Busted Attempting Breaking Into Urbana High School, Stealing Computer Parts: Sheriff

Urbana High School Photo Credit: edu.fcps.org

A sticky-fingered suspect was caught red-handed attempting to steal computer parts from his high school in Maryland in the middle of the night, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the sheriff's office responded to Urbana High School shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, when an alarm was sounded due to a trespasser at the building.

Upon arrival, officers said that they located a suspect standing by a side door dressed entirely in dark clothing, and when confronted, he admitted to breaking into the building and stealing computer parts.

The stolen items had an estimated value of between $800 and $1,000, according to investigators.

Further investigation determined that the suspect is a juvenile - whose name is not being released due to his age - and he was a student at Urbana High School.

Officials said that charges are pending against the student.

