Cleveland, OH

Suburban crime-fighting gets a boost with grant from Governor Mike DeWine

By Scott Noll
 4 days ago
Three Northeast Ohio police departments received an infusion of cash aimed at fighting growing violent crime in Cleveland’s suburbs.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the grants Friday morning in Brooklyn.

It’s part of a $250 million violent crime reduction grant program approved by state lawmakers.

Brooklyn police will receive more than $181,000 to increase patrols in violent crime hot spots. The police chief said much of that will focus on rising violent crime in the I-480 and Tiedeman Road corridor.

Orange Village police received nearly $240,000 to purchase a camera system for the village.

The largest grant went to Garfield Heights which is set to receive more than $1.3 million.

Garfield Heights Police Chief Mark Kaye called the money a blessing.

Kaye said the department plans to offer officers a retention bonus equal to 10% of their pay. Additionally, he said they are aiming to begin a crime analytic program that focuses where crimes are happening so officers can get ahead of the violence in the city.

“Over the two years of the coronavirus pandemic, homicides were up over 100%,” said Kaye. “The amount of guns we confiscated off the street doubled.”

To Noemi Ortiz, those aren’t just numbers. Her daughter, Daytona Thomas, was murdered in Garfield Heights last August.

“It hurts,” said Ortiz. “It’s a deep down pain. Daytona did nothing to deserve this.”

Ortiz said the deadly shooting shattered her notion of safety in the suburbs.

“The suburbs used to be the safest place to live, you know what I'm saying?” said Ortiz. “But crime is spreading. rampantly.”

It’s why suburban police chiefs said the extra grant money was badly needed to fight criminals who don’t stop at Cleveland’s borders.

“Anything they see, we see,” said Kaye. “And the same in Brooklyn and Orange. Everything kind of bleeds over so if you see it in Cleveland, it's a problem in the suburbs as well.”

It’s a crime problem that Ortiz said needs to be fixed.

“Everyday you've got three, four, five murders,” said Ortiz. “For what? what are you killing each other for? That's the big question.”

She said she doesn’t know if the extra grant money is the answer. But, she believes that if it saves one life and keeps one mother from living her hell, it’s a step toward fixing a plague she called out of control.

“It's crazy, it really is,” said Ortiz. “And it's sad.”

The man charged with murdering her daughter is undergoing treatment after he was found incompetent to stand trial in the case.

Angry about rush to build half-billion-dollar county jail on toxic site with your money? Show up Thursday: editorial

Our editorial board has editorialized numerous times this year to call on Cuyahoga County to end its rush to lock in a site and contracts for a new Cuyahoga County Jail and get shovels in the ground before new county leadership takes office next year. That’s doubly important given concerns about current jail planning raised by both major-party candidates for the Cuyahoga County executive’s job -- Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart.
New documents tie a prominent Cleveland restauranteur to House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

Close ties: New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder, Jeremy Pelzer writes. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so close to Householder and FirstEnergy executives that they together attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017, according to Tracy Aston, FirstEnergy’s assistant controller, in a deposition transcript made public Friday in a state filing by the office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.
Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout

COLUMBUS, Ohio— New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so...
Environmental consultant says site for new Cuyahoga County jail 'is not a scary property'

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County’s preferred site for a new jail will require some remediation and permanent prevention controls to ensure safe conditions for its future occupants, which the project’s environmental consultant says is not unusual for Cleveland-area redevelopment and nothing to worry about, but some opponents say history would disagree.
Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

