4 suspects arrested in connection to 2020 deadly shooting of Massey brothers, FBCSO says

Four men have been arrested in connection to the murders of the Massey brothers in 2020, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

On Dec. 12, 2020, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to shots fired in the 300 block of Broadmore Dr. in Fresno, Texas.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located three victims who suffered gunshot wounds.

Two of the three victims were identified as Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, detectives learned that multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting, FBCSO said.

The four suspects arrested have been identified as Dalan Phillips, 19, who is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest with a vehicle. No bond amount has been set for the evading charge. However, all other bonds total $1 million.

Donovan Phillips, 20, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Donovan's bonds total $1 million.

Jaiden Gaines, 20, is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Gaines' bonds total $1,025,000.

Jaelen Allen, 19, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Allen's bonds total $1 million.

All four suspects are currently in the Fort Bend County Jail.

During a news conference Friday, authorities remained tight-lipped about why they think the murders happened.

"We think we have a possible motive for it, but like I said, it's a working case," Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said.

At this point, it does not appear the murders were random, the sheriff said.

When asked about how the victims and suspects knew each other, few details were given.

"The victims, in this case, were very well known in the community, very popular young men. The suspects lived in that same community, so I think it's safe to assume the answer to your question is that they knew each other," said Brian Middleton, the Fort Bend County District Attorney.

ABC13 reached out to Rebekah Foley, a friend of the Massey family, who sent a statement on behalf of the family.