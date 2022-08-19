ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
piedmontexedra.com

Drought tolerant gardens can win prizes from EBMUD

Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utilities district invites customers to submit two before and after two photos, showing off their reimagined landscape.
chainstoreage.com

Restaurant run by robots to open in SF; plans nationwide expansion

It’s not a restaurant in the traditional sense — and it certainly doesn’t look like one. Mezil, a fully-autonomous robotic restaurant that resembles a large refrigerated container, will open in the Spark Social food park in San Francisco, Sunday, August 28th. The high-tech eatery is described by its founders as the “first of its kind in the world.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Richmond, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Richmond, CA
Lifestyle
The Richmond Standard

Bay Area bunnies need foster, adoptive parents to hop to the rescue

Bay area bunnies are in immediate need of foster or adoptive homes, according to a collective appeal from municipal shelters and nonprofits issued by Bay Area Rabbit Plea. In an appeal described as the first-ever of its kind regionally, Bay Area Rabbit Plea said that local nonprofits and municipal shelters are currently overloaded with rabbits and that there’s an urgent need for community members to provide foster homes or to adopt rabbits.
ANIMALS
The Richmond Standard

Mountain lion sighted in backyard of Hercules home

A Hercules resident captured video footage of a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday, according to the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred about 1 a.m. in the Ben Lomond neighborhood off Village Parkway. The lion caused no damage and there were no pets in the yard, but police notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “At this time they are gathering their resources for a response,” according to the HPD.
HERCULES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Birds#Plant#Business Industry#Linus Business#Abutilon Talini S Pink
KRON4 News

‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Oakland’s newest French spot melds vintage vibes with contemporary dishes

5526 Martin Luther King Jr Way (at 56th Street), Oakland. Vintage chandeliers that once illuminated Rasputin Records on Telegraph Avenue. Unearthed 1920s murals buried behind decades of wallpaper. Dizzyingly mismatched tiles in the bathroom. Oh, and poulet liver flan crostini with pickled onions and cornichons. The Rendez-Vous, helmed by husband-and-wife team Johnelle Mancha and Brian Hill, is the newest restaurant in Bushrod, and it juxtaposes found items with delicate contemporary French fare.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS San Francisco

Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood

EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
EL SOBRANTE, CA
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Angel Island

(KRON) — Angel Island is not exactly known for its cuisine, but it is a great way to work up an appetite. On the island, there is the Cove Cafe, which has plenty of snacks. In nearby Tiburon, Bungalow Kitchen sits right by the dock of the bay. For the full story, watch Dine & Dish with Vicki Liviakis.
TIBURON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook

We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyside.org

New Caribbean restaurant from Alice Walker’s personal chef opens in Emeryville

After several months of delays, Verna McGowan’s new restaurant, Calypso Rose Kitchen, will open with regular hours on Saturday Aug. 20 inside Emeryville Public Market (5959 Shellmound St, Emeryville). The spot, which will serve a limited menu of Caribbean dishes like Guyanese oxtail pepper pot with yellow rice and plantains, has opened for a few test runs since the beginning of the month, a spokesperson for the market confirmed, but Saturday marks its official adoption of regular service. Calypso Rose will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and they hope to expand to lunchtime hours starting on Sept. 1. — Eve Batey.
sfrichmondreview.com

Letter to the Editor: The Real Reason for Closing Laguna Honda Hospital

Why have we heard so little about the closing of Laguna Honda Hospital?. There’s a good reason. It has nothing to do with the stated rationale for closing. There is nothing wrong with the hospital facilities, which were rebuilt after the overwhelming passage of a bond issue. There’s no demand for its closing, rather the reverse.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy