A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
piedmontexedra.com
Drought tolerant gardens can win prizes from EBMUD
Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utilities district invites customers to submit two before and after two photos, showing off their reimagined landscape.
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
Booker T. Anderson Community Center restoration project hits delays
The project to restore Booker T. Anderson Community Center, which has been shuttered since it was ravaged by a two-alarm fire Oct. 28, 2020, is facing delays. While the project to refurbish the building was set to begin this summer, a disagreement over property insurance for the recently vandalized center has prompted the City to seek a new contractor.
chainstoreage.com
Restaurant run by robots to open in SF; plans nationwide expansion
It’s not a restaurant in the traditional sense — and it certainly doesn’t look like one. Mezil, a fully-autonomous robotic restaurant that resembles a large refrigerated container, will open in the Spark Social food park in San Francisco, Sunday, August 28th. The high-tech eatery is described by its founders as the “first of its kind in the world.”
Bay Area bunnies need foster, adoptive parents to hop to the rescue
Bay area bunnies are in immediate need of foster or adoptive homes, according to a collective appeal from municipal shelters and nonprofits issued by Bay Area Rabbit Plea. In an appeal described as the first-ever of its kind regionally, Bay Area Rabbit Plea said that local nonprofits and municipal shelters are currently overloaded with rabbits and that there’s an urgent need for community members to provide foster homes or to adopt rabbits.
Mountain lion sighted in backyard of Hercules home
A Hercules resident captured video footage of a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday, according to the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred about 1 a.m. in the Ben Lomond neighborhood off Village Parkway. The lion caused no damage and there were no pets in the yard, but police notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “At this time they are gathering their resources for a response,” according to the HPD.
Renowned sandwich spot gets permanent Oakland home
A popular Asian American sandwich pop-up will soon have a permanent home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood. OK’s Deli will be opening a full restaurant on September 1 at 3932 Telegraph Ave.
‘Ramses the Great’ immersive exhibition at de Young offers more than just mummies
He is deemed the pharaoh of pharaohs, known for his ruthless military might, unprecedented construction campaign and his leadership that brought ancient Egypt into its notorious golden age: Ramses II, otherwise known as Ramses the Great. And the dazzling treasures and artifacts that surrounded his life have found themselves in San Francisco.
Executive chef steps down from Bay Area Michelin-starred restaurant
One of the Bay Area’s most acclaimed restaurants is losing its executive chef, worrying residents who cherish the multi-Michelin-starred fine dining experience.
‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
berkeleyside.org
Oakland’s newest French spot melds vintage vibes with contemporary dishes
5526 Martin Luther King Jr Way (at 56th Street), Oakland. Vintage chandeliers that once illuminated Rasputin Records on Telegraph Avenue. Unearthed 1920s murals buried behind decades of wallpaper. Dizzyingly mismatched tiles in the bathroom. Oh, and poulet liver flan crostini with pickled onions and cornichons. The Rendez-Vous, helmed by husband-and-wife team Johnelle Mancha and Brian Hill, is the newest restaurant in Bushrod, and it juxtaposes found items with delicate contemporary French fare.
Center for Elders’ Independence informs public about free food program
The Center for Elders’ Independence is informing the public that it is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) in order to “ensure access to the program by seniors or adults with disabilities within our community,” per reps. The CACFP is available free of...
SFist
Michelin Three-Star Restaurant Manresa For Sale, and Chef David Kinch Is Bowing Out
One of the Bay Area's six Michelin three-star restaurants, Manresa in Los Gatos, may be going away at the end of this year as executive chef and owner David Kinch has decided to step away and tend to his more casual businesses. Kinch cites a number of factors in both...
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Angel Island
(KRON) — Angel Island is not exactly known for its cuisine, but it is a great way to work up an appetite. On the island, there is the Cove Cafe, which has plenty of snacks. In nearby Tiburon, Bungalow Kitchen sits right by the dock of the bay. For the full story, watch Dine & Dish with Vicki Liviakis.
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
NBC Bay Area
Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook
We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
berkeleyside.org
New Caribbean restaurant from Alice Walker’s personal chef opens in Emeryville
After several months of delays, Verna McGowan’s new restaurant, Calypso Rose Kitchen, will open with regular hours on Saturday Aug. 20 inside Emeryville Public Market (5959 Shellmound St, Emeryville). The spot, which will serve a limited menu of Caribbean dishes like Guyanese oxtail pepper pot with yellow rice and plantains, has opened for a few test runs since the beginning of the month, a spokesperson for the market confirmed, but Saturday marks its official adoption of regular service. Calypso Rose will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and they hope to expand to lunchtime hours starting on Sept. 1. — Eve Batey.
A visit to the hidden park atop the Kaiser Center parking garage in Oakland
Liam O'Donoghue on his visit to a magical rooftop garden located on the roof of an East Bay parking garage.
sfrichmondreview.com
Letter to the Editor: The Real Reason for Closing Laguna Honda Hospital
Why have we heard so little about the closing of Laguna Honda Hospital?. There’s a good reason. It has nothing to do with the stated rationale for closing. There is nothing wrong with the hospital facilities, which were rebuilt after the overwhelming passage of a bond issue. There’s no demand for its closing, rather the reverse.
