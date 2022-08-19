ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Impact has been helping residents for 15 years

By Skylar Soto
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Py1bz_0hNwPxYv00

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Impact is celebrating 15 years of operation in August.

Lubbock Impact is a nonprofit organization that started back in 2007 as a soup kitchen and, after helping hundreds of people over the years, they have now grown into a ministry with over 13 programs.

“It’s a huge blessing in our community to be able to serve our phone rings a lot for people who are just in great need,” Becky Robertson, Executive Director at Lubbock Impact, said.

The Lubbock Impact programs include:

The goal at Lubbock Impact is to transform lives, renew minds and educate families.

“That’s what’s exciting to me about every program that’s run here is that it’s run with excellence. And you know, we just are able to give God all the glory for that.” Robertson said.

The organization has given back to those in need that those individuals end up coming back to return the favor.

“It’s so amazing just to see God’s work being done throughout so many different families,” volunteer Kaitin Merriam said

“Wow, 15 years,” Wanda Burnson, Director of Operations, said. “I love the people. I love what we do. I love that we’re able to help so many.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

More Texas customers say Aqua Kingz LLC stole thousands

LUBBOCK, Texas – For several months, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock was accused of stealing thousands of dollars, and not completing a pool. Families across West Texas and beyond reached out to EverythingLubbock.com, saying since the original story aired back in March, they all shared similar experiences with Aqua Kingz LLC: Paying […]
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley’. The City first...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Lubbock, TX
Society
City
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Mom Lounge & Playspace Is One Step Closer To Opening

Back in May, we told you about the awesome mom lounge that is coming to Lubbock and we are one step closer to its opening. This place is going to be where moms can go to unwind and also lets their kids play. Moms work hard and they deserve something like this in Lubbock.
KCBD

Driver in Oct. 2021 hit-and-run crash indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has now been indicted accused of running from the scene of a crash in Oct. 2021 in South Lubbock. Chano Cortez is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury. The crash happened at 114th and Indiana. Cortez was...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Lubbock Impact#Nexstar Media Inc
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Shots fired in Central Lubbock, LPD investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Slide Road Monday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 8:32 p.m. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was on scene, according to police. Police said details on injuries were not yet available. This […]
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on fatal crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. events for August 20-26

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Grab a cup of coffee or tea to converse with others about gaining citizenship and learning the English language in this informal English as a second language class at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St. Build relationships and help each other grow with those there. Conversation led by Volunteers from Literacy Lubbock. Coffee and tea provided. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD conducting follow-up investigations on Tuesday, August 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up mapping investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:. Travel in the west bound main lanes...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 23rd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 62°. Winds SE→N 2-8 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds E 10-15 MPH. Tuesday was a nice day across all of the KLBK viewing area....
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy