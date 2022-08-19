Lubbock Impact has been helping residents for 15 years

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Impact is celebrating 15 years of operation in August.

Lubbock Impact is a nonprofit organization that started back in 2007 as a soup kitchen and, after helping hundreds of people over the years, they have now grown into a ministry with over 13 programs.

“It’s a huge blessing in our community to be able to serve our phone rings a lot for people who are just in great need,” Becky Robertson, Executive Director at Lubbock Impact, said.

The Lubbock Impact programs include:

The goal at Lubbock Impact is to transform lives, renew minds and educate families.

“That’s what’s exciting to me about every program that’s run here is that it’s run with excellence. And you know, we just are able to give God all the glory for that.” Robertson said.

The organization has given back to those in need that those individuals end up coming back to return the favor.

“It’s so amazing just to see God’s work being done throughout so many different families,” volunteer Kaitin Merriam said

“Wow, 15 years,” Wanda Burnson, Director of Operations, said. “I love the people. I love what we do. I love that we’re able to help so many.”

