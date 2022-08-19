Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Two Miami-Dade Officers Stabbed During Incident, Suspect in Custody
Two Miami-Dade Police department officers were hospitalized after they were stabbed by a suspect during an incident in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officers had responded to a home in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street after receiving reports of a man making threats with a knife.
NBC Miami
Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter in Miami-Dade Crash That Killed FDLE Agent
A driver is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges in connection with a crash in Miami-Dade earlier this month that claimed the life of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent, officials said. Ysmael Sandoval, 35, was arrested Tuesday and also faces vehicular homicide and DUI causing damage charges in...
K-9 snuffs West Palm Beach bank robbery suspect who hid stolen money in chair
A bank robbery suspect is behind bars thanks to a crime-fighting canine. Police said Lushun Ferryman entered the bank wearing a vest and dress pants before handing a teller a note demanding money.
NBC Miami
Deadly Rideshare Crash in Hollywood Leads to Vehicular Homicide Charge
A rideshare passenger died after a high-speed collision and the accused speeder is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, Hollywood Police said. Leighton Malord Hutton, 23, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento south in the 500 block of Federal Highway going an estimated 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, about 8 p.m. July 28, according to the police report.
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
New details released about Deerfield Beach crash that killed 18-year-old
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday about a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend that left an 18-year-old man dead. The crash occurred shortly after 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, Denis...
NBC Miami
BSO Detention Deputy Accused of Bringing Drugs Into Main Jail
A Broward detention deputy was arrested and accused of bringing narcotics into the county's main jail at the request of an inmate, officials said. Victoria Campos-Marquetti, 21, was arrested early Tuesday in Miramar, according to Broward Sheriff's officials. She was hired back in January 2021 as a BSO Department of Detention deputy.
treasurecoast.com
Traffic Stop Leads to the Seizure of 13 Stolen Catalytic Converters. Duo from Miami Arrested
Traffic Stop Leads to the Seizure of 13 Stolen Catalytic Converters. Duo from Miami Arrested. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a traffic stop leads to the seizure of 13 stolen catalytic converters. The duo from Miami were arrested. Here’s the scoop:
Click10.com
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
NBC Miami
Driver in Wrong-Way Palmetto Expressway Crash That Killed 5 Facing Charges
The driver who caused a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade over the weekend that killed five people is facing vehicular homicide charges, authorities said Monday. Maiky Simeon, 30, will face five counts of vehicular homicide, Florida Highway Patrol officials said. Troopers are still awaiting the results of...
WPBF News 25
2 Miami men charged with catalytic converter thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Miami men are in jail after being caught with 13 sawed-off catalytic converters early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. Police said eight of those converters were stolen from one local business that has dealt with this problem before. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
South Florida Cop Fired After Chase During Which Teen Crashed Dirt Bike
Boynton Beach Police have terminated Officer Mark Sohn, but that's not enough for the family of 13-year old Stanley Davis III who say they want the ex-cop charged.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: PayPal Fraud and Aggravated Assault
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 15, 2022. On 08/11/2022, an arrest was made for an aggravated assault. A dispute began between neighbors, which resulted in one of the individuals wielding a knife and the other being in fear for their life. Weapon(s) were recovered, and the offender was transported to BSO Main Jail.
Names released in fatal semi crash that left 3 dead
The victims in a two-vehicle collision Monday that left three people dead have been identified by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Earl McCarthy, a 74-year-old Lindenhurst, Ill. man, was the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that was struck by a semi tractor trailer Monday afternoon. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Diana L. McCarthy, also of Lindenhurst, both died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Andriedy Montesino Hernandez, of Davie, Fla., also died, police said.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Gunshots and Car Burglaries
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 8, 2022. A business was the victim of Burglary Business on 08/05/2022. Upon arrival, deputies met with the reporting party, who advised that when she arrived for work, she noticed the cash register was on the ground. Tot. Est. Loss: $1.
Arrest Made in False Gun Report at J.P. Taravella High School
A juvenile who falsely claimed they saw a student at J.P. Taravella High School with a gun—a claim that led to a “code red” lockdown at the school—has been arrested in Texas, authorities said. According to Coral Springs Police, the department received a call on Feb....
Military Trail shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after fatal crash
Military Trail is shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after a fatal crash Wednesday morning. Chopper 5 reporter Johann Hoffend says your alternate routes are Kirk Rd. and Haverhill Rd.
WSVN-TV
Tributes pour in for 5 friends killed in wrong-way wreck; records show driver involved had license suspended in 2014
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is paying tribute to the five friends who, authorities said, lost their lives after their car was struck by a driver who was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and records show this wasn’t the motorist’s first run-in with the law.
NBC Miami
Fatal Crash Under Investigation on U.S. 27 in Broward: FHP
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal car crash Tuesday morning along a western Broward County roadway. FHP confirmed the crash, which took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of I-75 near mile marker 42. Chopper footage showed one car heavily...
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
