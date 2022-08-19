ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

NBC Miami

Two Miami-Dade Officers Stabbed During Incident, Suspect in Custody

Two Miami-Dade Police department officers were hospitalized after they were stabbed by a suspect during an incident in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officers had responded to a home in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street after receiving reports of a man making threats with a knife.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Deadly Rideshare Crash in Hollywood Leads to Vehicular Homicide Charge

A rideshare passenger died after a high-speed collision and the accused speeder is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, Hollywood Police said. Leighton Malord Hutton, 23, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento south in the 500 block of Federal Highway going an estimated 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, about 8 p.m. July 28, according to the police report.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Detention Deputy Accused of Bringing Drugs Into Main Jail

A Broward detention deputy was arrested and accused of bringing narcotics into the county's main jail at the request of an inmate, officials said. Victoria Campos-Marquetti, 21, was arrested early Tuesday in Miramar, according to Broward Sheriff's officials. She was hired back in January 2021 as a BSO Department of Detention deputy.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: PayPal Fraud and Aggravated Assault

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 15, 2022. On 08/11/2022, an arrest was made for an aggravated assault. A dispute began between neighbors, which resulted in one of the individuals wielding a knife and the other being in fear for their life. Weapon(s) were recovered, and the offender was transported to BSO Main Jail.
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal semi crash that left 3 dead

The victims in a two-vehicle collision Monday that left three people dead have been identified by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Earl McCarthy, a 74-year-old Lindenhurst, Ill. man, was the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that was struck by a semi tractor trailer Monday afternoon. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Diana L. McCarthy, also of Lindenhurst, both died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Andriedy Montesino Hernandez, of Davie, Fla., also died, police said.
DAVIE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Gunshots and Car Burglaries

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 8, 2022. A business was the victim of Burglary Business on 08/05/2022. Upon arrival, deputies met with the reporting party, who advised that when she arrived for work, she noticed the cash register was on the ground. Tot. Est. Loss: $1.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Fatal Crash Under Investigation on U.S. 27 in Broward: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal car crash Tuesday morning along a western Broward County roadway. FHP confirmed the crash, which took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of I-75 near mile marker 42. Chopper footage showed one car heavily...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police

A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
DAVIE, FL

