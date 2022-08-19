Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 15, 2022. On 08/11/2022, an arrest was made for an aggravated assault. A dispute began between neighbors, which resulted in one of the individuals wielding a knife and the other being in fear for their life. Weapon(s) were recovered, and the offender was transported to BSO Main Jail.

1 DAY AGO