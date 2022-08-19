Group opposed to legalizing recreational marijuana asks to intervene in case before Arkansas Supreme Court

THE PEOPLE THAT ARE TRYING TO STOP THIS NEED TO STOP TRYING. WE THAT HAVE ACHES AND PAINS THE COMMON ASPRIN,TYLENOL,IB DOES NOTHING. ITS TO EXPENSIVE FOR THE COMMON MAN TO HAVE TO GO TO PAIN MANAGEMENT FOR HELP. THE LAST TIME I WENT IT COST ME $550 THAT I DID NOT HAVE. SO STOP THINKING YOUR HELPING PEOPLE WHEN YOUR TRYING TO STOP THIS. IF YOU WANT TO GET ON A BAND WAGON WHY NOT GO AFTER THE ALCOHOL THAT ABSOLUTELY KILLS 1,000’s EACH DAY ACROSS AMERICA.
If you don't want it legalized then vote "no". Simple. Majority is the answer, not trying it up in court because you don't agree.
Not enough money being given again. It’s proof it’s about a lot of surplus money. A lot of disabled elderly people. Low income people. Use this medical medicine that’s outrageous priced. I bet some do without. Just to have relief on their life. Those people will still support the dispensary. To much work. The state will still be rolling in surplus money every year. As usual. The amount being asked for is not a field of it. It will be a hobby like you grow your garden. To eat I mean. Liquor is a killer. Not just to user but other victims from his act. No acts like this from smoking or eating products that’s made for it. Let’s not forget all it’s done for children. Seizures. This is just a power grab to keep the people from voting it in. You want to stop the killing from In Arkansas. Stop liquor sells. Hell your trying to sell it on Sunday. But you want to rob people who truly need it for medical problems. Vote yes
