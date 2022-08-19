ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Famed Michigan Haunted House is Hiring

There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
PONTIAC, MI
1051thebounce.com

Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

After growing up in Detroit’s cannabis black market, Tre Hobbs has officially launched his cannabis brand Neighborhood Essentials in Michigan

Tre Hobbs was born and raised on Detroit’s east side, where he says he got an early look at the city’s cannabis black market. “I’ve been around weed my entire life,” he says. “Like, from as young as I can remember, my people was growing it in the basement, and then selling it on the streets. I seen it go from seed to sale at a really young age.”
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan

HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
HOLLY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Entertainment
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#Haunted Houses#The Haunted#Michigander#Erebus Haunted Attraction
HometownLife.com

Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning

Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
Author Ed Anderson

After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets married

Theo and Diane O'Dell married in August after 64 years apartTheo O'Dell. Theodore (Theo) and Diane O'Dell have a love story for the ages. As teenagers, they were best friends. Their bond grew to the beginnings of a crush on both sides. However, fate sent them in different directions, and they ended up marrying other people. Until one day, nearly 64 years later, destiny stepped in and brought them back together.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Vote Now – Best Sneaker Shop Bracket

Sneakers are not just to wear, they are a part of one’s personality and everyone has a favorite place to purchase their sneakers. 105.1 The BOUNCE is asking YOU, our listeners, to join us in finding the best place to purchase the best sneakers in Detroit. The top 16 Sneaker Shops YOU nominated now face off against each other in our 105.1 The Bounce Best Sneaker Shop Bracket!
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Belle Isle Giant Slide's wild rides featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' in new song

The videos of Friday's bumpy rides on Detroit's Giant Slide have gone viral, produced an ode by Gmac Cash, and, now, made viewers laugh on late-night TV. On Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host Lamorne Morris did a segment on the Giant Slide. "It's only a dollar, right, but the contusions will last a lifetime," he joked as video footage showed young riders briefly going airborne before rough landings.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks

There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gender-affirming procedure helps trans women in Metro Detroit

Transitioning from male to female is never easy and is fought with social, emotional and often medical hurdles. One Metro Detroit surgeon is taking on a small piece of that journey, knowing that when people have higher self-esteem, they have better life-long outcomes. Watch the video above for the full...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy