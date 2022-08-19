Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
wcsx.com
Famed Michigan Haunted House is Hiring
There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MetroTimes
After growing up in Detroit’s cannabis black market, Tre Hobbs has officially launched his cannabis brand Neighborhood Essentials in Michigan
Tre Hobbs was born and raised on Detroit’s east side, where he says he got an early look at the city’s cannabis black market. “I’ve been around weed my entire life,” he says. “Like, from as young as I can remember, my people was growing it in the basement, and then selling it on the streets. I seen it go from seed to sale at a really young age.”
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
MetroTimes
You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says
By now, you’ve probably seen the hilarious and concerning video of kids speeding down Belle Isle’s giant slide as its humps send them flying. We’re sorry if anyone was harmed, but the viral Facebook video leaves us laughing to the point of tears every time we see it.
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet. Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern...
HometownLife.com
Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning
Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
LOOK: Michigan Mid-Century Modern Dream Home on Market for $899K
Love mid-century modern? You might want to sit down... According to the listing, this home for sale in Farmington, Mich. is "quite simply the epitome of Mid-Century perfection." But we don't have to take their word for it - take a tour in the gallery below!. Arthur Beckwith House for...
MetroTimes
Popular California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY opens first Michigan dispensary in Ferndale
STIIIZY, a popular cannabis brand based in California, is opening its first recreational dispensary in Michigan. The company chose Ferndale as its first location outside of California. STIIIZY is holding its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 642 E. Nine Mile. The 7,000-square-foot dispensary will feature...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet Michigan’s 8 invasive insects: What they are, the damage they cause and what to do about them
Michigan has eight insects on its invasive species list. If you see these insects, you should report them to the state and capture and kill them. Many of these insects threaten trees and plants across the state, some can have devastating effects if left unchecked. If you believe you have...
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets married
Theo and Diane O'Dell married in August after 64 years apartTheo O'Dell. Theodore (Theo) and Diane O'Dell have a love story for the ages. As teenagers, they were best friends. Their bond grew to the beginnings of a crush on both sides. However, fate sent them in different directions, and they ended up marrying other people. Until one day, nearly 64 years later, destiny stepped in and brought them back together.
1051thebounce.com
Vote Now – Best Sneaker Shop Bracket
Sneakers are not just to wear, they are a part of one’s personality and everyone has a favorite place to purchase their sneakers. 105.1 The BOUNCE is asking YOU, our listeners, to join us in finding the best place to purchase the best sneakers in Detroit. The top 16 Sneaker Shops YOU nominated now face off against each other in our 105.1 The Bounce Best Sneaker Shop Bracket!
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. DNR locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30.
Belle Isle Giant Slide's wild rides featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' in new song
The videos of Friday's bumpy rides on Detroit's Giant Slide have gone viral, produced an ode by Gmac Cash, and, now, made viewers laugh on late-night TV. On Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host Lamorne Morris did a segment on the Giant Slide. "It's only a dollar, right, but the contusions will last a lifetime," he joked as video footage showed young riders briefly going airborne before rough landings.
Detroit News
Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks
There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gender-affirming procedure helps trans women in Metro Detroit
Transitioning from male to female is never easy and is fought with social, emotional and often medical hurdles. One Metro Detroit surgeon is taking on a small piece of that journey, knowing that when people have higher self-esteem, they have better life-long outcomes. Watch the video above for the full...
