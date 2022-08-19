Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
$103 million apartment project expected to reshape Cape Coral
Construction is close to starting on a long-awaited mixed-use project on Cape Coral’s main shopping corridor. The Cove at 47th, touted as the kind of project that will help elevate the area and make it into a true nighttime destination, is being built at Cape Coral Parkway East between SE 8th and 9th Courts.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Odyssey by Soltura welcomes first tenants of new rental community concept in Fort Myers
A new type of rental community has arrived in Southwest Florida. Odyssey by Soltura welcomed its first tenants in July. The 129-unit community off Forum Boulevard in Fort Myers is already 25% leased. Danville Leadbetter’s company purchased about 12 acres for $650,000 in February 2021. The odd-shaped piece of property,...
WINKNEWS.com
More areas of Lee County to collect garbage, recycling, yard waste on same day
Starting Monday, neighbors in more areas of Lee County will only have to take their trash out once a week. More Lee County neighborhoods, including Captiva, Iona, Whiskey Creek, San Carlos Island and south Fort Myers south of Gladiolus Drive and west of US-41, will now have garbage, recycling and yard waste collected all in the same day. The Lee County Solid Waste Department believes providing this type of service will improve efficiency, reduce costs and make it less confusing for residents.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Savoy Park townhome project coming to Naples
MK Architecture was awarded the architectural services for Savoy Park, a new multifamily townhome development on Carman Drive in Naples, as developed by FL Star Development. The project will consist of 212 total units, with eight- and 10-unit buildings and an amenity center with resort style pool. The project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit
Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
A new type of rental community broke ground off Alico Road, east of Interstate 75, near the heart of Southwest Florida’s epicenter for growth. The Villas of Gulf Coast’s horizontal multifamily concept is a relatively new type of housing concept for the region. Essentially, it’s standalone apartment units with each having its own small backyard. Those, like the units, range in size depending on the number of bedrooms. Backyards start at 300 square feet, and rental units will range from one to three bedrooms, from about 750 to 1,300 square feet.
Mixed reaction over downtown Fort Myers mobile surveillance unit
Some people told Fox 4 they feel safer with more cameras watching over downtown Fort Myers. Others say they don't believe it will deter crime from happening.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County Property Appraiser mails TRIM notices
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell issued the annual Truth in Millage notices for 2022 property values. The TRIM notice shows property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. It also details the process and deadlines for taxpayers who have concerns about their values or exemptions. Property owners will receive their TRIM notices in the mail beginning this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash blocks portion of Pine Island Road, Nicholas Parkway in Cape Coral
Officers have shut down all westbound traffic shortly after Hancock Bridge Parkway to Nicholas Parkway on Pine Island Road.
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
Court docs: Facebook beef led to downtown shooting
Probable cause documents filed in Lee County show an accused shooter growing increasingly angry with the victim over a Facebook post that led to violence the morning of Aug. 14.
WINKNEWS.com
New eye in the sky downtown Fort Myers begins Friday
There are measures keeping people safe in downtown Fort Myers, but one of the big changes begins Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile surveillance center is in place to pinpoint trouble and crime happening in the area. Thursday night at Celsius nightclub on Main Street, Fort Myers police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
Crews install new bridge for Margaritaville Resort
Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach was shut down until early Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.
tornadopix.com
6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida’s Gulf Coast
With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
fox40jackson.com
Twin sisters help save woman with medical emergency on flight from Boston to Fort Myers, Florida
Twin sisters who were on a flight together from Boston to Fort Myers, Fla., recently helped save the life of a woman who was suffering a diabetic emergency aboard the plane and was found unresponsive in the restroom. The dramatic scene played out in front of other passengers — and...
capecops.com
Results of August 20th, 2022 DUI Enforcement Operation
OPERATION TIME: 8:00 p.m. - 3:00 a.m. ARRESTS (OTHER): 2 (traffic)
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Your chance to name Naples' newest high school
The public has 10 days to submit their ideas for names for the 295,000 square-foot high school currently under construction.
santivachronicle.com
E-Bike Ban On Beaches Takes Effect End Of August
Electric bicycles will be prohibited on Sanibel’s beaches at the end of August, following a unanimous vote by City Council. Ordinance 22-006 passed Tuesday, Aug. 16, and without any public comment. Councilman Mike Miller proposed banning e-bikes in May, after he saw a social media advertisement for them available...
Comments / 0