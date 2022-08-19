ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
realitytitbit.com

Is HGTV's Hometown fake and when is the new season coming out?

HGTV’s Hometown sees married couple Erin and Ben Napier renovate clients homes, but questions about how genuine the show is are on the rise. Plus, how long will viewers have to wait until the 2022 season?. Fans admit to watching the home series purely to forget about the real...
realitytitbit.com

DeShawn Snow's purse is still full despite being 'too human' for RHOA

Many of you may not remember DeShawn Snow from The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the star was only part of the cast for one season before quitting for being “too human.”. However, despite her absence from the hit Bravo series, DeShawn has still managed to stack up the cash through her career and her net worth shows it.
Deadline

‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira Says She Won’t Be Back For Season 3 Of HBO Series

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria, says she will not return for Season 3. Ferreira revealed her apparent exit today in an Instagram story. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine...
realitytitbit.com

Drag Race star Choriza May shuts down rumour of UK All Stars spin off

Drag Race star Choriza May shut down rumours of a UK All Stars spin off as she sat down to chat with Reality Titbit. The self-declared ‘Spanish Sausage’ Choriza May originally took part on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3 last year, and she quickly became a fan favourite. She secured one huge fan base and has gone on to curate a large following who has shown her nothing but support since her elimination. Choriza was unfortunately sent home alongside her recent collaborator River Medway.
realitytitbit.com

Sophie Flay's celebrity mom Kate Connelly was a household name

You may have now learned quite a lot about Bobby Flay and Sophie on Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, but did you know the latter’s mom is a star in her own right?. The reality series follows the the father and daughter duo as they travel along the California coast to enjoy delicious delicacies.
realitytitbit.com

The Bachelorette's Uncle Pat made over $85K per episode of Family Guy

Did Zach accidentally go on the wrong show? He’s done a total Claim to Fame move by bringing none other than his famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, onto The Bachelorette to meet Rachel Recchia. Remember the well-known guy who does a voiceover for Family Guy? Well, if you didn’t already,...
