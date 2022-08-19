Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Southern Charm loses its appeal as Kathryn Dennis is 'hardly' on it, fans say
The fans of Southern Charm are taking absences very seriously, and many were disappointed to see that fan-favorite Kathryn Dennis was missing for the majority of last week’s episode. As her love life unfolds and makes drastic changes, all the attention has been given to Kathryn Dennis, who has...
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
Is HGTV's Hometown fake and when is the new season coming out?
HGTV’s Hometown sees married couple Erin and Ben Napier renovate clients homes, but questions about how genuine the show is are on the rise. Plus, how long will viewers have to wait until the 2022 season?. Fans admit to watching the home series purely to forget about the real...
DeShawn Snow's purse is still full despite being 'too human' for RHOA
Many of you may not remember DeShawn Snow from The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the star was only part of the cast for one season before quitting for being “too human.”. However, despite her absence from the hit Bravo series, DeShawn has still managed to stack up the cash through her career and her net worth shows it.
90 Day Fiancé’s Bilal and Sheeada going strong as they discuss the future and babies
90 Day Fiancé’s season nine newcomers, Bilal and Shaaeda, spent just seven days together in person before deciding they wanted to tie the knot, which was one of the shortest times a couple has spent together on the show. The couple faced many ups and downs in their...
‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira Says She Won’t Be Back For Season 3 Of HBO Series
Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria, says she will not return for Season 3. Ferreira revealed her apparent exit today in an Instagram story. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine...
NFL・
Paris Hilton leaves out aunt Kyle Richards and calls other Housewives 'faves'
Celeb Paris Hilton unexpectedly and unknowingly shaded her aunt Kyle Richards by leaving her out of a photo of the Real Housewives. She then tweeted three other stars from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and said they were her ‘faves’. It’s very likely Paris Hilton hadn’t known...
Drag Race star Choriza May shuts down rumour of UK All Stars spin off
Drag Race star Choriza May shut down rumours of a UK All Stars spin off as she sat down to chat with Reality Titbit. The self-declared ‘Spanish Sausage’ Choriza May originally took part on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3 last year, and she quickly became a fan favourite. She secured one huge fan base and has gone on to curate a large following who has shown her nothing but support since her elimination. Choriza was unfortunately sent home alongside her recent collaborator River Medway.
Made in Chelsea newbie Willow Day has been modelling since she was 13
Willow Day is one of Made in Chelsea’s newbies as the cast hit up Mallorca for some sun-filled fun, drama and gossip. The freelance model is already used to having cameras in her face on the daily, though. The international travel-goer is a self-confessed serial dater, who catches the...
Kim Kardashian has fans feeling sceptical after posting designer giveaway like Kylie
If you’re a Kardashian fan, you will have seen that Kylie Jenner often posts a giveaway on her Instagram page, where she gives her fans a chance of winning items that include a selection of luxury bags or other designer products, and sometimes even money. This week, her older...
Britney Spears 'traumatized by her past' and says she 'cries herself to sleep'
Toxic singer Britney Spears has opened up over how she was “traumatized” by her past and that most nights she ‘cries herself to sleep’ over it. The brave musician took to Instagram to share her innermost thoughts on her personal history and the various obstacles she has had to overcome.
Sophie Flay's celebrity mom Kate Connelly was a household name
You may have now learned quite a lot about Bobby Flay and Sophie on Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, but did you know the latter’s mom is a star in her own right?. The reality series follows the the father and daughter duo as they travel along the California coast to enjoy delicious delicacies.
The Bachelorette's Uncle Pat made over $85K per episode of Family Guy
Did Zach accidentally go on the wrong show? He’s done a total Claim to Fame move by bringing none other than his famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, onto The Bachelorette to meet Rachel Recchia. Remember the well-known guy who does a voiceover for Family Guy? Well, if you didn’t already,...
Chantel and Pedro never had a baby during their five-year marriage
Chantel and Pedro Jimeno were married for five years and to many fans’ demise – they never had a baby. However, certain viewers believe the couple was not ready to have children during their relationship. Pedro and Chantel have aired their popular relationship for many years in the...
Kim Kardashian wants fans to 'see her' for who she really is, teasing most honest show yet
Another teaser for the second season of The Kardashians has been released. With a month to go until the release date, Kim Kardashian is about to share her most honest show yet. The Kardashians have been in the spotlight for more than a decade, and fans have watched the family...
