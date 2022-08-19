Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NHL
Three questions facing Nashville Predators
Saros' workload, who will fill top-six role among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Nashville Predators. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who will fill...
NHL
New coaching staff could be just what Kiviranta needs to rebound
Dallas' 2020 postseason hero looks to make this season a fresh start and put a tough campaign in the rear-view mirror. 2021-22 stats: 1 goals 5 assists, 7 points in 56 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $1.05 million. Performance evaluation. Kiviranta saw a big step...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Eric Robinson
Speedy wing keeps adding to his game while serving as a CBJ mainstay the past few seasons. Birth date: June 14, 1995 (age 27) Birthplace: Bellmawr, N.J. Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) During a hockey season, all a coach can ask for is some...
NHL
WEEGAR EAGER TO GET GOING
'I'm looking forward to a great opportunity here with Calgary'. MacKenzie Weegar will be a full-time Alberta resident in a few short weeks, but the pull to see his new city drew him to book a weekend whirl out west. "It's a loose little vacation, you could say, coming down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Will heart of Stars defense keep beating without longtime partner?
With Klingberg departed to Anaheim in free agency, Lindell could see an opportunity to excel more offensively. 2021-22 stats: 4 goals, 21 assists, 25 points in 76 games. Contract: Three years remaining at a cap hit of $5.8 million. Performance evaluation. Lindell is the heart of the Stars' defensive game....
NHL
Three questions facing Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis in first full season as coach, long-term loss of Price among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Montreal Canadiens. [Canadiens 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1....
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek
Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
NHL
Bellows Looking to Make 'Big Impact'
After ending last season on positive note, Kieffer Bellows is looking to make a big impact in 2022-23 Kieffer Bellows has paid his dues over the past four seasons. The 2016 first-round pick (19th overall) spent the better part of two years in Bridgeport before making his NHL debut in 2020. Bellows was limited to 14 games during the shortened 2020-21 season, but stayed with the club for the entire year, working to improve his game.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
World Cup of Hockey expected to return in 2024
PARIS -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004.
NHL
Top prospects for Nashville Predators
Goalie Askarov set to play in AHL; Kemell to continue development in Finland. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Nashville Predators, according to NHL.com. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview |...
NHL
Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2022-23
Caufield, Suzuki thrived following coaching change; Dach could be breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Montreal Canadiens. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Derek Lalonde one-on-one with DetroitRedWings.com
On June 26, Lalonde was at Amalie Arena for Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, serving as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Five days later, he was introduced at Little Caesars Arena as the 28th head coach in Detroit Red Wings history. Then on July 7, Lalonde was with Detroit's brass at the Bell Centre in Montreal for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Canes Name Sheahan Wolves Head Coach
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has hired Brock Sheahan as Head Coach of the Chicago Wolves. "Brock led the Chicago Steel to a Clark Cup and two Anderson Cups in just three seasons, and...
NHL
Texier won't play for Blue Jackets this season
Forward dealing with 'personal issues and challenges'. Alexandre Texier will not play for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season. The Blue Jackets said the decision was made per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. Texier, a 22-year-old forward, has one season...
NHL
Stars prospect Stankoven impresses at World Junior Championship
DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.
NHL
Inside look at Nashville Predators
Bolster lineup with McDonagh, Niederreiter after re-signing Forsberg. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Nashville Predators. The Nashville Predators did more than just re-sign Filip Forsberg during the offseason. They added significant building blocks around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Luke Gane Recaps 21st Duck Experience
Luke Gane still wants to make sure this isn't all one big joke. Nearly a year after finding out he would become the next 21st Duck, Gane says it all still feels surreal and a more than a little too good to be true. With submissions now open for the...
NHL
Stastny signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Hurricanes
Paul Stastny signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. The 36-year-old forward had 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 71 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season. "I'm excited to join the squad, excited to get going," Stastny said. "I've always respected, the last...
NHL
Sharks Re-Sign Forward Noah Gregor
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Noah elevated his play last season and set career highs in several offensive categories,"...
NHL
Predators Assign Joakim Kemell to Finnish Liiga's JYP
Forward Signed Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract with Nashville in July. Nashville, Tenn. (August 22, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Joakim Kemell to the Finnish Liiga's JYP from the Finland National Junior Team. Kemell, 18 (4/27/04), was selected...
Comments / 0