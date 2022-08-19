DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO