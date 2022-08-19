Read full article on original website
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Bronco Sports
Crenshaw Named MW Defensive Player of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw has been named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Crenshaw was named to the honor for her performance in the Broncos' season-opener against Utah Valley. The junior made five saves on six shots-on-goal by the Wolverines to help secure a 1-1 draw.
Arbiter Online
Back on “The Blue”: Who the Broncos will be playing this football season and how to get tickets
The Boise State Broncos are getting ready to kick off the beginning of the 2022 football season on the Blue turf? Are you ready for the action?. The first home game of the season will be against the University of Tennessee at Martin (UT Martin) Skyhawks on Sept. 17. This home opener is set to bring back the fan energy and kickstart the beginning of the season. Fans are encouraged to wear stripes to support the Broncos.
No. 2 Meridian continues where it left off with dismantling of perennial power Eagle
MERIDIAN - There are players on Meridian’s roster who weren’t even born yet the last time it happened. Senior standout linebacker Nathan Reynolds was 2 years old himself the last time the Warriors beat Eagle in a 5A SIC football game entering Friday. But Meridian put an emphatic end to one of the ...
Champions are crowned at the final night of the Caldwell Night Rodeo
At the Caldwell Night Rodeo the cowboys are the stars, but for the second year in a row the Powder River Rodeo bulls had something to say about that.
Arbiter Online
Boise State prepares for Athletics Master Village, the largest sports facility remodel in university history
Shiny, new and expensive. Boise State unveiled their newest plans to advance the growth of their sports programs and student-athlete success with an Athletics Master Village in April 2022. This $300 million plan will be the largest sports facility remodel in the university’s history. Following an evaluation with AECOM,...
Bronco Sports
Boise State Athletics Announces Record-Setting Fundraising Year
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State Athletics set the department's all-time single-year fundraising record with $24.1 million in total support during the 2022 fiscal year, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Monday. The announcement arrives on the heels of last week's University-wide celebration of an overall institutional annual fundraising record of $56.5 million.
Boise Set A New Heat Record. Why Is This Happening?
What's going to happen in Season 5 of Stranger Things?. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married and they're perfect together. The hottest topic for us right now: It's so ******** hot in Boise and we're sweating just thinking about it. Hot summers in Idaho aren't news. We realize that....
Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
$2.3 Million Boise Home is Said to Be an Entertainer’s Dream?
When I first saw this home, I didn't think it would be anything special... I was wrong. From the curb it might not look like much, but trust me, the inside and the backyard will absolutely blow your mind! This Boise property is a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom luxury home with 3,756 square feet, and it’s currently listed at $2,299,000...
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
celebsbar.com
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
AOL Corp
Boise Airport’s lead airline slashing several flights, including to this ‘weird’ capital
Fresh off the addition of three nonstop flights, the Boise Airport is seeing its main air carrier cut back on several of its routes, including almost no fall or winter service for the region’s only direct trip to the capital of Texas. Alaska Airlines will suspend its daily flight...
KIVI-TV
Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week
Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
KIVI-TV
West Ada holding career fair Monday to fill multiple vacancies
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District is holding a career fair Monday, August 22 to fill multiple vacant positions before the school year starts Tuesday. The career fair is from 2-6 p.m. at the District Training Center located at1303 E. Central Drive in Meridian. The district is...
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck. ...
‘We Need Your Love Right Now’ Says Popular Boise Food Truck Park
Summer in the Treasure Valley often entails taking hikes, sitting on patios, floating the river, and as of the last few years--finding your favorite food truck for an outdoor meal! The food truck scene here in Boise is pretty amazing and over the years it has only gotten more and more impressive.
Police cancel endangered missing person alert
Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for 80-year-old Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
