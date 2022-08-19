ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Bronco Sports

Crenshaw Named MW Defensive Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw has been named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Crenshaw was named to the honor for her performance in the Broncos' season-opener against Utah Valley. The junior made five saves on six shots-on-goal by the Wolverines to help secure a 1-1 draw.
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

Back on "The Blue": Who the Broncos will be playing this football season and how to get tickets

The Boise State Broncos are getting ready to kick off the beginning of the 2022 football season on the Blue turf? Are you ready for the action?. The first home game of the season will be against the University of Tennessee at Martin (UT Martin) Skyhawks on Sept. 17. This home opener is set to bring back the fan energy and kickstart the beginning of the season. Fans are encouraged to wear stripes to support the Broncos.
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Boise State Athletics Announces Record-Setting Fundraising Year

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State Athletics set the department's all-time single-year fundraising record with $24.1 million in total support during the 2022 fiscal year, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Monday. The announcement arrives on the heels of last week's University-wide celebration of an overall institutional annual fundraising record of $56.5 million.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Set A New Heat Record. Why Is This Happening?

What's going to happen in Season 5 of Stranger Things?. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married and they're perfect together. The hottest topic for us right now: It's so ******** hot in Boise and we're sweating just thinking about it. Hot summers in Idaho aren't news. We realize that....
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Boise National Forest: Don't Dam It

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
BOISE, ID
celebsbar.com

Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!

A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week

Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

West Ada holding career fair Monday to fill multiple vacancies

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District is holding a career fair Monday, August 22 to fill multiple vacant positions before the school year starts Tuesday. The career fair is from 2-6 p.m. at the District Training Center located at1303 E. Central Drive in Meridian. The district is...
MERIDIAN, ID
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Idaho State Journal

To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit

In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck. ...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who's moving out?

(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...

