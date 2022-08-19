ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoder, KS

Great Bend Post

Family comes first; new owners needed for Great Bend candy shop

A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
GREAT BEND, KS
