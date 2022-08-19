Read full article on original website
A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
If he doesn’t find a buyer, he said, he’ll close the restaurant on Sept. 3.
The restaurant just opened on Monday, but Wichita has been so excited to try it, the owners have had trouble keeping up.
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
WIBW
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
foxkansas.com
WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
KAKE TV
EL DORADO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a blue-green algae watch for El Dorado Lake this week. The lake is one of many across Kansas under a watch or warning. The algae, if toxic, can make people sick. “If you see that bright green...
KAKE TV
A young Ukrainian couple is now calling Hays, Kansas home. The couple, Lina and Artem, left their home country in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Living in California for a few months, nearly six months after they left Ukraine, the couple touched down in Wichita Saturday. “It'll be...
KAKE TV
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rocket the tortoise was one of the first animals ever at the Sedgwick County Zoo when it opened in the early '70s, bringing smiles to faces for decades. But nearly 40 years later, in 2009, the more-than 500-pound tortoise realized how big he was and became an escape artist.
KWCH.com
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed that a water main break near east Douglas avenue and north Rock road is blocking off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock Road has been shut down. Avoid the area if possible.
MARION - A minor earthquake shook part of eastern Marion County this morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude quake struck at 8:10 a.m. Saturday southeast of Marion. The quake was centered just north of 160th Street between Zebulon Road and Yarrow Road.
KAKE TV
Inside the warehouse of DJ Engineering in Augusta, Kansas, a part of the future of US space travel is being built. Vice President of engineering for DJ, Ryan Hernandez says “we've been working on this project for like we started in 2013.”. That project? Building parts for the launch...
KWCH.com
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed a structure fire near west Harry Street & Orient boulevard. No injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene.
WIBW
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old Colorado man was killed in a head-on collision in Kingman County early Monday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, Marcus Craven, 72, of Pueblo, Colorado was driving a semi truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 54 when he crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane of traffic and struck another semi truck head-on. Craven was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ars Technica
Ben Langhofer, a financial planner and single father of three in Wichita, Kansas, decided to start a side business. He had made a handbook for his family, laying out core values, a mission statement, and a constitution. He wanted to help other families put their beliefs into a real book, one they could hold and display.
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The space race is on, and a Kansas business is lending a helping hand. D-J Engineering in Augusta is playing a role in NASA’s next trip to the moon with Artemis 1. “It’s the largest rocket ever. It’s the beginning of going back to the moon after a half-century, and instead, […]
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
adastraradio.com
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. – A South Hutchinson man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes in Reno County is facing additional prison time following a rape conviction by a Barton County District Court jury Wednesday. Shawn Rosenberg was also found guilty of furnishing alcohol to a minor for...
