Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego County custody death
A federal judge has thrown out an $85 million lawsuit award over the death of a Southern California man who was beaten, hogtied and shocked with a stun gun by sheriff’s deputies in 2015.
Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
San Diego student will receive full refund after squalor BLVD63 apartment
Since the CBS 8 story aired, there is some good news to share. Kaylie Herzberger will receive a full refund and is looking for a new place to live.
Medical board disciplines San Diego doctor for signing COVID vaccine exemptions to patients he never treated
SAN DIEGO — The California Medical Board has disciplined San Diego doctor, Brian First, for signing COVID vaccine exemptions for two children who were not his patients. According to medical board documents, First must undergo a 60-day professional ethics course and reimburse the state $6,200 for investigating the issue.
Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, Pleads Guilty to Chula Vista Home Day Care Facility Shooting
A man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and assault charges for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home day care facility in Chula Vista nearly five years ago and shooting at her while seven children were inside the facility. Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, is slated to be sentenced to a...
Chula Vista mother of three in need of kidney transplant
A single mother in Chula Vista is in desperate need of a kidney transplant. ABC 10News spoke with her about her fight to survive for her three kids.
Man charged with providing deadly dose of fentanyl
A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
Husband suspected of fatally shooting wife in East County home
A man suspected of shooting his wife to death Monday in an El Cajon home was arrested, authorities said.
Carlsbad fertility doctor charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has medical license pulled
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Medical Board has pulled the medical license of fertility doctor Eric Sills, more than two years after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2016. Sills, according to his website, practiced medicine at fertility clinics in San Diego County for...
Offender who walked away from San Diego reentry facility apprehended
Officials are searching for a 21-year-old man who walked away from a San Diego reentry program facility on Sunday.
Barricaded gunman firing at officers triggers shelter-in-place alert in Mountain View
A barricaded gunman inside of a home in Mountain View triggered a shelter in place alert from police Sunday afternoon, authorities announced.
El Cajon Police Respond to ‘Accidental Shooting' at Daycare
El Cajon police responded Monday to a report of a shooting at a home daycare in El Cajon. Authorities said a 37-year-old woman accidentally shot herself in the head at the Manizha Hamid Family Child Care on Sonoma Place at about 5:45 a.m. The condition of the woman was not...
$12M of cocaine, fentanyl found in truck at border
Officers seized over $12 million worth of drugs hidden in a truck's shipment of heavy machinery gears earlier this month at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens
California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.
Twenty drivers issued citations at Chula Vista checkpoint
Twenty unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued at a DUI checkpoint, the Chula Vista Police Department said Saturday.
Teen Admits to Murdering Woman on Carlsbad Hiking Trail in 2020
A young man admitted Thursday that he fatally stabbed a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old. Haloa Beaudet, who is now an adult and who prosecutors were moving to try as an adult, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the 2020 death of Lisa Thorborg.
FBI San Diego locates 17 possible human trafficking victims during nationwide operation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's San Diego Division located at least 17 potential human trafficking victims, including one child, as part of a nationwide operation, the agency announced Tuesday.
Ducks with severed bills found starving to death in Orange County park
Animal rescue officials euthanized two ducks found in Fountain Valley park with their bills severed at a Fountain Valley park. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify who was responsible.
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
Driver crashes into concrete barrier after chase through Riverside, San Diego counties
A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through Riverside and San Diego County was arrested early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
