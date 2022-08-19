Opal Yordi Jones, 98, of Richland Center, died, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on December 13, 1923, in New London, Wisconsin, the daughter of Otto and Amanda (Kruger) Yordi. Opal graduated from Hortonville High School in 1941. She attended St. Olaf College but because of WWII, Opal returned to her family to help her dad by driving a milk truck for his cheese factories. On May 14, 1943, Opal was united in marriage to Bill Jones in Mountain View, OK. The couple lived in Florida while Bill served in the Army Air Corp. After Bill’s honorable discharge, the couple returned to Richland Center, where they raised their family and Bill returned to the family business Jones Chevrolet. In the late 60’s Opal was an X-Ray Tech at the Richland Hospital and later opened the Artisan Gift Shop in Richland Center. Opal and Bill loved to travel all over the world, Opal’s travels included: New Zealand, Africa, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, England, France, Newfoundland, Alaska, Caribbean, Czechoslovakia, and South America. Everywhere Opal traveled, she made new friends, and she kept in contact with many over the years. She enjoyed keeping up with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

