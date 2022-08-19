Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Karen R. Breunig
Karen R. (Bongard) Breunig, age 81, began her heavenly journey on 8/22/22, surrounded peacefully by the love of her family, at the UW Hospital in Madison. She was born in Sauk City on November 9, 1940, the youngest child of Frank and Rose (Endres) Bongard. She graduated from Sauk City High School in 1958. Karen was united in marriage with Leon Breunig on May 5, 1959. A loving bond that lasted for 63 incredible years.
Channel 3000
Kyle Ertmer
Kyle Ertmer, 24, died August 17th with his family by his side. Kyle’s first love was racing ATVs. His last day was spent doing what he loved. Kyle was a 2016 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School, played soccer on various teams and was both a Pool Shark and high school swimmer. Beside racing, he enjoyed boating, snowmobiling and spending time with his girlfriend, labrador retriever, friends and family. He was employed at Saint-Gobain in Portage Wisconsin designing automation. His position allowed him to show his true talents and skills as a professional.
Channel 3000
Diane R. Burgette
Diane Burgette, 69, of Richland Center died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. She was born on September 30, 1952, to Harold and Marie (Hughes) Keller. Diane was a caregiver most of her life. She enjoyed quilting, collecting bears, chickens and apples. Diane was involved in People First of Richland Center, advocating for people with disabilities. She was very involved in 4-H and served as a fair superintendent for over 20 years.
Channel 3000
Florence Louise Deese
Florence Louise Deese, age 89 passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Oak Park Place East Madison. Florence was born May 2, 1933, to Arthur and Ruby Haase in Tomah, WI. She attended St. Paul Lutheran School and graduated from Tomah High School in 1951. Florence was united...
Channel 3000
Shirley Ruth Sundquist
After 97 years of service, faith, music and love, Shirley Ruth Sundquist (aka grandma, Aunt Shirl) passed away peacefully on August 19, 2022, joining many family and friends she has missed for many years. The heavenly reunion they are having must be amazing. Her parents were Rubert and Olive (Bruns)...
Channel 3000
Opal Yordi Jones
Opal Yordi Jones, 98, of Richland Center, died, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on December 13, 1923, in New London, Wisconsin, the daughter of Otto and Amanda (Kruger) Yordi. Opal graduated from Hortonville High School in 1941. She attended St. Olaf College but because of WWII, Opal returned to her family to help her dad by driving a milk truck for his cheese factories. On May 14, 1943, Opal was united in marriage to Bill Jones in Mountain View, OK. The couple lived in Florida while Bill served in the Army Air Corp. After Bill’s honorable discharge, the couple returned to Richland Center, where they raised their family and Bill returned to the family business Jones Chevrolet. In the late 60’s Opal was an X-Ray Tech at the Richland Hospital and later opened the Artisan Gift Shop in Richland Center. Opal and Bill loved to travel all over the world, Opal’s travels included: New Zealand, Africa, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, England, France, Newfoundland, Alaska, Caribbean, Czechoslovakia, and South America. Everywhere Opal traveled, she made new friends, and she kept in contact with many over the years. She enjoyed keeping up with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Channel 3000
Ralph R. Reeson, Jr.
Ralph R. Reeson, Jr., age 66, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Arena, Wisconsin where he was currently residing. Ralph was born January 25, 1956, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the son of Ralph and Helen (Hach) Reeson. Ralph was a master concrete finisher for most of his adult life. He grew...
Channel 3000
Walter Lewis “Walt” “Lewie” Bird
Walter Lewis “Walt” “Lewie” Bird, age 70, of Lake Mills, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, after a battle with liver cancer, at Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek. He was born on Nov. 15, 1952, in Tecumseh, Mich., the son of Walter and Margaret (Dickerson) Bird.
Channel 3000
Joseph “Joe” Michael Mack
Joseph Michael “Joe” Mack, age 53, passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2022. He was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on July 18, 1969, to Michael and Fran (Gunnelson) Mack. Joe attended St James Catholic School and graduated from West High School in 1988. Joe married Laurie Statz on October 10, 2009, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. Joe enjoyed watching and playing ice hockey, spending many years in the rink. Joe also enjoyed auto racing and classic cars especially his 1955 Chevy Bel Air. Joe was the most generous and kind soul who was always putting others before himself. Joe would do anything for you and was a great listener, leaving a lasting impact on those he met.
Channel 3000
Marye Alice Leech
BELOIT – Marye Alice Leech, age 91, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Aug. 25, 1930, in Mount Carmel, Ill., the daughter of Verlin and Lillian (Dickhaut) Rhoads. Marye married Joe Dave...
Channel 3000
Duane C. Williams
Duane C. Williams, 93, of Richland Center, died Monday, August 22, 2022 at Pine Valley Community Village. He was born on June 13, 1929, the son of Clarence and Gladys (Hubrick) Williams. Duane farmed on Chicken Ridge, read meters, hauled mail, and did electrical work. Duane is survived by his...
Channel 3000
Amber Lynn Blackcoon
Amber Blackcoon, age 32 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin walked on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Native American Church in Wisconsin Dells with David White Eagle officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at the Native American Church on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Channel 3000
Robert Orville Hanson
Robert Orville Hanson, 95, of Rewey died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. Bob was born on April 5, 1927, the son of Oscar and Olga (Hagenstone) Hanson in rural Blue River. Bob served in the Army from July 19, 1945, until May 15, 1947, and from July 6,1950 until July 5, 1953. On November 27, 1954, Bob married Mary Ellen Orsburn in Boscobel, WI. Bob worked for Oscar Meyer for many years. He enjoyed playing cards, working on cars, and gardening.
Channel 3000
John Kenneth Peterson
John K. Peterson of Lake Delton, WI area. At peace on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the age of 77. Loving father of Tracy Peterson (Darren Wheeler) of Gunnison, Colorado and Scott Peterson of Kuna, Idaho; proud grandfather of Jack and Dylan Wheeler. Loving son of the late Hilda Peterson (Johnson) and of the late Kenneth M. Peterson. Beloved brother of the late Robert Peterson (Nancy Devoak), and the late David Peterson (Joanne), Paul Peterson and James Peterson (Barbara); He was the grateful uncle of 10 nieces and nephews, and grandson to the late Alfred and Mary Peterson of Mt. Horeb, WI and the late Carl Benjamin and Anna Johnson of Readstown, WI.
Channel 3000
Brian G. Seaman
Brian Gerald Seaman, age 58 of Madison, passed away peacefully at his sister’s home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born in Chicago on December 1, 1963, the son of Gerald and Virginia (Kuceba) Seaman. Brian left his job of 15 years at Crystal Farms in Lake Mills,...
Channel 3000
Virginia M. Ryser
Virginia M. Ryser, age 90 passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the New Glarus Home. She was born on November 28, 1931 in Martintown, WI the daughter of Vern and Erma (Cline) Smith. Virginia attended the Martintown School. On December 19, 1948 she was united in marriage to Fredrick A. Ryser in Monticello, WI. Virginia worked for many years as a waitress along with being a farm wife. She was a member of York Memorial Lutheran Church. Family was always very important to her. Virginia loved to make treats to share with her family or provide a little something to get a treat at the bakery while working at the restaurant. She also enjoyed sitting down for coffee and to chat and catch up on goings on. Virginia loved her faithful canine companion, Teddy.
Channel 3000
Virginia C. Seaman
Virginia Carol Seaman, age 81 of Madison, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born in Chicago on October 24, 1940, the daughter of Walter and Dorthy (Plaszek) Kuceba. Virginia was a homemaker and nursing assistant, retiring after 20 years of service and moving...
Channel 3000
Holly D. Bostick
MADISON – After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Holly Bostick died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Madison, Wis., at the age of 42. She grew up in Madison before relocating to Savannah, Georgia at the age of 18. Holly was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother,...
Channel 3000
Whitewater football projected to win WIAC title in preseason poll
WHITEWATER, Wis. — The season has not even begun yet and Whitewater football is already projected to win the WIAC title, according to a recent preseason poll. The Warhawks have won 13 of the last 16 conference titles and hopes to defend it this season. Whitewater will begin its 2022 campaign on Sept. 3 at St. John’s.
