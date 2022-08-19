ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

WMBF

12 juveniles charged after large fight at Andrews High School

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 juveniles were charged after a large fight at a Georgetown County high school earlier this week. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Monday afternoon as classes were dismissed at Andrews High School. Deputies said school resource officers and administrators were...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short time before Murdaugh’s wife and son were shot to death. The claim comes in response to a prosecution motion for a blanket protective order the defense team says would restrict...
WMBF

Non-profit helps GCSO protect K9 officer

GEORGETOWN, S.C. – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is adding another layer of protection for their K9 officer. K9 Dukat has received a bullet and stab protective vest to keep him safe in the line of duty. The vest was a donation from a non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

