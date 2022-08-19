ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CofC In The News: Week of Aug. 22, 2022

College of Charleston “In The News” is a weekly roundup of news articles featuring College faculty, staff, students or alumni. Recent media coverage of the College includes:. President Andrew T. Hsu writes an opinion piece in The Post and Courier about the start of the new school year.
Introducing the College’s Employee Recognition Program: The Cistern Standard

Here at the College of Charleston, we live by a certain standard: The Cistern Standard. The Cistern Standard is the College’s new employee recognition program that acknowledges and spotlights faculty and staff who embody the College’s core values – integrity; academic excellence; liberal arts education; diversity, equity and inclusion; student centeredness; innovation; and public mission – demonstrating them through their behavior and actions. And, as an employee-driven initiative, the program gives CofC employees the opportunity to recognize their colleagues from across campus – with any title and from any department – all on their own.
8/16: Dr. Andrew Hsu, College of Charleston

Dr. Andrew Hsu, president of the College of Charleston, joined us and gave an update on how the College is growing and evolving to meet a wider variety of educational needs. This includes new science and engineering courses, a growing number of master’s degree programs, facility expansion and improvements, and improved national rankings. CofC has come a long way since Dr. Hsu last spoke to the club in 2019 shortly after he first took over as president.
“N” is for North Charleston

“N” is for North Charleston (Charleston County; 2020 population 113,886). The city once called the “North Area” by residents of Charleston has been much affected by its proximity to the older “city by the sea.” The irony is that the former service area and suburb, incorporated as recently as 1972--with even its name subordinated to Charleston--is the third largest city in South Carolina and the economic and geographic center of the state’s largest metropolitan area. In 1901 a United State naval base and shipyard located to the area and North Charleston grew with the navy yard. The area survived the closure of the naval base with the steady growth of a broad-based industrial and service economy. Today, North Charleston is home to the Charleston International Airport, two colleges, and a regional coliseum and convention center.
Close friend of Megan Rich speaks out

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – “Devastated,” a close friend of Megan Rich said. “I mean just absolutely devastated.” “Surreal,” that’s how Rich’s friend, who chose not to be identified by News 2, described the moment he learned his friend’s remains were discovered. “We were all praying that she would be found,” he said. “You know, […]
Foster home provider looks to expand in Berkeley County

In its current mission to open more foster homes across the state, Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) hopes to establish a presence in Berkeley County and beyond. As a provider of therapeutic foster care services, LSC offers care to approximately 500 children with greater-than-normal challenges in the Carolinas. These include youngsters saddled with emotional and behavioral issues in need of counseling.
Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored. The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.
Peper column: Celebrating Christopher "Shorty" Blake

Day after day, month after month, year after year, he sits in his cart near the first tee at Charleston Municipal Golf Course. Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Christopher “Shorty” Blake, sends golfer after golfer to the tee box. He’s been on the job for the last 27 years and has been punching the clock as a city employee for almost 60 years.
Lowcountry Artists Gallery Presents “Visual Poetry”

Admission to the opening reception is free and all are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served and the artist will be in attendance. Jacobs has spent her life watching the seasons change among the marshes and beaches of the South Carolina Coast. After graduating from the College of Charleston, Jacobs decided to pursue her professional career as a painter. Working primarily in pastel, she paints landscapes using atmosphere and light to create mood and expression in her art.
SCDNR to hold 33rd annual Beach Sweep

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17.   According to SCDNR, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 across the state. Beach Sweep/ River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the […]
Back-to-school at Charleston Co. Juvenile Detention Center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center received back-to-school support in August.   According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Ninth Circuit Public Defender’s Office provided breakfast for the juveniles before they started classes.  The center offered a variety of educational programs to residents daily through the Charleston County School […]
MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/22: Three holes

This week’s new mystery photo shows a brick building with three weird concrete holes sticking out of its side. Where is this building and what is it? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 7th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Davis & Floyd Showcases North Charleston Transit Center in Video

CARTA and the City of North Charleston, S.C. enlisted Davis & Floyd to provide program management, architecture, landscape architecture, surveying, and civil, electrical, mechanical, and structural engineering services for the North Charleston Transit Center. Located on the site of the former Amtrak train station, the facility is used by several agencies, including CARTA, Amtrak, and Southeastern Stages. Davis & Floyd maintained the station’s operational capacity throughout the project to avoid disrupting vital transportation services to the area. Watch video.
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
Awendaw Blue Crab Festival returns Saturday!

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – In need of a good time and delicious seafood? Look no further! Awendaw’s Annual Blue Crab Festival returns this Saturday. Lowcountry locals (and visitors) should grab their best crab crackers and mallets for the 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival. The festival will have crabs of all many flavors and a […]
