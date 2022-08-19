Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust
PICKAWAY – A woman was arrested after Pickaway County Sheriff Deputies found a significant amount of drugs in her possession. On August 23rd, 2022 at 1641 hours Deputy Cooper initiated a traffic stop in the area of 2512 US 22 when he ran the tag of a 2001 Jeep Cherokee and the tag came back to a Silver 2009 Buick Lucerne.
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested After Call for Possible Drowning in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Chillicothe police were called to the scene of a possible drowning on 8/23/22 in the area of the floodwall. When officers arrived they found several people waving to the officers and pointing in the direction of the water. The two persons told police that there was someone in the water splashing around and yelling for help.
sciotopost.com
Orient Man Found Guilty of Pulling a Gun During a Bar Fight
PICKAWAY – A Orient man will serve Community Control after a bar fight where a gun was pulled and fired inside the bar. According to Pickaway County, an altercation that occurred between two parties escalated into a fist fight around 1:45 am on 7/30/21 at Blackwoods Tavern in Mt Sterling located at 13665 Era Road. During that fight, a gun was drawn and shots were fired. One person was hit by a ricochet.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Sentenced to Prison for Burglary Inside Circleville Home
CIRCLEVILLE – A man was sentenced to prison after being charged with Burglary after being inside someone’s home. According to the Circleville Police department On 04/19/2022, they responded to an active burglary at 1200 Block of S Pickaway Street. When they arrived they found Joey Woody in a vehicle outside the home. The officer ordered the man with the weapon drawn, out of the vehicle but he would not comply. Officer Alexander Estrada then assisted the man out of the vehicle and to the ground where he was handcuffed.
82-year-old woman found dead in quarry after crash
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old woman was found dead in Circleville Tuesday morning in a quarry after a crash, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. PCSO states they received a report at 6:30 a.m. that Mary Doddroe was missing. They later learned from one of her children that she left to go to […]
sciotopost.com
Update: 82-Year-Old Pickaway County Woman Dies in Water Crash
Circleville – A 82-year-old woman was found deceased after a missing person report. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s department at 6:31 AM his deputies took a report of a missing person. The reporter reported that their mother, Mary J. Doddroe, 82 years old, went to Circleville yesterday August 22, 2022.
Man gets maximum prison sentence for 2020 shooting death of co-worker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man from Columbus was given a maximum prison sentence for a 2020 deadly shooting of a co-worker on the east side. A Franklin County judge gave Shannon Weaver a prison sentence of at least 14 years after he pled guilty Monday to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
sciotopost.com
Athens County – Man Arrested After Home Invasion
Athens – A man turned himself in after a warrant arrest for breaking down the door of someone’s home and refusing to leave. Athens Deputies responded to 10900 block State Route 550 in Athens for a report of trespassing. Units arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant. The woman who lives in the home reported that a man named James Taylor had kicked in her door to the residence and would not leave. The witness stated that the only reason he did leave was that two other people were in the home, and the Witness’s brother was able to force the man out of the home.
Police: 3 injured, 45 casings found after group shoots up Franklinton home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a group fired multiple gunshots at a Franklinton residence Tuesday. The incident happened just after midnight in the 300 block of Dakota Avenue. Police said three victims in the kitchen were each hit in their leg and transported...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Woman Sentenced to Prison for Probation Violation
Circleville – A local woman that was charged before for drug possession has been sentenced to prison after violating her probation with possession again. Danielle Repass, 37 of Circleville was arrested in 2020 when a drug bust search warrant was performed on her home in the area of 100 block of Town street on Jan 10. During the investigation, they also found syringes, glass pipes, plastic baggies, digital scales, baggies with narcotic residue, several cell phones, burnt spoons, and large amounts of prescription pills all within the area of an infant. Repass along with three other adults were charged that day. Repass was charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl, possession of morphine, and a warrant for probation violation.
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Police Search for Man Who Stole Hundreds Worth of Items from Local Store
Grove City – Grove City police are searching for the ID of a man who stole hundreds from the local store. On July 15, 2022, the male pictured below stole $339.52 worth of merchandise from Mejiers in the 2800 block of London Groveport Rd, Grove City, Ohio 43123. If...
sunny95.com
Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting
MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Officer Stops Drunk Man on Bicycle in Traffic
Chillicothe – A man was taken into custody after a police officer intervened when he saw the man almost get hit by a car. According to the Chillicothe police department on 8/18/22 at 1:58 pm an officer was on patrol in the area of East Main Street inside the city when he witnessed a man on a bicycle who was swerving all over the roadway. Before the officer could get the man stopped he swerved into the middle of the street and was almost struck by the vehicle.
sciotopost.com
Update: Woman in Stolen Damaged Smoking Car Leaves Scene of Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A single-vehicle crash occured on Saturday and witnesses watched the driver leave the scene with a smoking damaged car. Several people who witnessed the crash called 911. According to Law enforcement at approximately 12:20 pm a vehicle traveling North on Matville Rd left the roadway and struck...
Sheriff’s office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects near Columbus
KNOX COUNTY — Two suspects are dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Knox County Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Friday night just before midnight, shots were fired at a car from a property on Gilchrest Road. The shots were believed to be fired from at least two people, Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.
Man Pulled Gun on Employee in Columbus Convenience Store
COLUMBUS, OH – Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a...
sciotopost.com
Nicholas D. Lee Sentenced to Prison for Overdose Death of Child
CIRCLEVILLE – Nicholas D. Lee and Brianna E. Roush will now spend a combined up to 40 years in prison. According to reports on Sunday 1/16/22 around 5 pm, Brianna Roush, 26 brought her 20-month-old son into Berger Hospital by car, he was unresponsive and not breathing from an overdose of illicit drugs. The hospital tried life-saving efforts but, he would not recover.
iheart.com
Ross County sheriffs deputy passes away
A veteran Ross County Sheriffs deputy has died. Lt. Mont Steele had been with the department for 22 years, and passed away after what was described in a social media post as a "courageous medical battle". Ross County Sheriff George Lavender is asking that the public keep Steele's family in your thoughts abnd prayers. Steele was working with the department as a patrol lieutenant at the time of his passing.
