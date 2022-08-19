Read full article on original website
Related
Greeley-Evans district tracks missing high schoolers
The front door of the house was ajar when Domanic Castillo and Julia Madera approached. They were looking for a teenager named Jason who’d missed the first five days of school at Northridge High in Greeley. The boy wasn’t there, but his father was — dusty from working on renovations inside. After Castillo explained that they hadn’t seen Jason at school yet, the man quickly dialed the boy’s mother and handed over his...
dailydodge.com
Community Supports RYBS Scoreboard Project
On Tuesday, August 9 Randolph Youth Baseball & Softball held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new scoreboard recognizing all the businesses and people that supported the project. Since forming the new baseball league they have been raising money for a new scoreboard on the south diamond. Along with major and minor sponsors, RYBS and Randolph youth soccer partnered to make the purchase.
Comments / 0