One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the accident occurred on westbound Rt. 460, just west of Rt. 460 business. 21-year-old Demarco Stacy, of Big Rock, was driving a Chevy Silverado west on Rt....
Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and […]
Police: Man accused of 'violently abusing' dog arrested in Tazewell County; dog found dead
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man accused of "violently abusing" a dog that was later found dead was arrested in Tazewell County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said they were made aware of a video on July 18 that captured 33-year-old Eric R. Rose, of Raven, abusing a large, mixed breed dog. Rose was at a friend's house in Cedar Bluff bathing his dog in the yard when surveillance video recorded the abuse taking place, police added.
Woman reported missing in Raleigh County found safe, sheriff's office said
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:48 p.m. 8/23/22. A woman who had been reported missing in Raleigh County has been found safe, the sheriff's office said. Michelle Elizabeth Kelly has been located, according to a post Tuesday on the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. ORIGINAL STORY. The...
Deputies arrest WV man after 1950s truck is stolen from a Halifax Co. family
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the theft of a truck in Halifax County, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Fred Clark said 63-year-old William Earl Wood, of Ballard, West Virginia, was arrested in connection to...
WVSP schedules DUI checkpoint in McDowell County
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A DUI checkpoint will be set up by the West Virginia State Police in McDowell County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The checkpoint will operate from 6 PM to Midnight in front of the WVSP Welch Detachment along US Route 52 in Welch. Alternate traffic routes will be accessible through Route 16, Route 103, and Mt. View School Road.
Man found deceased in Parrot fire identified
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the next of kin for the person found deceased in last Thursday’s (Aug. 18, 2022) Virgil Lane fire has been located. The fire occurred at 6511 Virgil Lane in Parrot and the name of the deceased is Michael Francis McCleese, who resided at that location and was 60 years of age at the time of death.
Another woman reported missing in Raleigh County
UPDATE: 5:32P.M. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office report the missing woman has been found and is in safe condition. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – According to the Beckley Police Department, another woman is missing in Raleigh County. The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating Cassandra Bland. The young woman was last seen in […]
Pulaski Police looking for suspect in 'breaking and entering' incident at Budget Inn
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this female suspect. The department said that this is in reference to an alleged breaking and entering incident that occurred at Budget Inn on Monday. If you recognize the suspect (who is seen...
WVSP holding DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police scheduled a DUI checkpoint in the Beaver area of Raleigh County on US Route 19. The checkpoint is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. It will take place .1 mile south of the intersection of Airport Road and Ritter Drive. The checkpoint will run from 6 PM to 12 AM.
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
Texas murder suspect taken into custody in Smyth County, Virginia
Court records in Smyth County, Virginia show extradition hearings for a Texas man accused of murder were finalized on Friday. Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, a big rig driver from Irving, was taken into custody while delivering a load to a factory in Chilhowie last week. Southwest Virginia Today reported that...
Investigation underway following bomb threat in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Multiple buildings on Bland Street and Federal Street in downtown Bluefield were evacuated earlier this morning following reports of an alleged bomb threat. According to Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, an active investigation is underway to determine whether the threat is credible or not. Police...
'Mountain violation:' truck pulled over in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said deputies observed an "early morning violation traveling down Fancy Gap Mountain." Although not many details were readily available in the Facebook post, CCSO did mention the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate. The Carrol County Sheriff's Office said the...
SWVA Man Charged With Second Degree Murder Of Norton Woman
A Wise County Virginia man remains jailed following his arrest on Second Degree Murder charges involving a woman in Norton. The Sheriff’s Department says 60 year old Danny Sturgill of Petrey Street is accused of causing traumatic injuries leading to the death of a 61 year old female who has yet to be identified. Rescue personnel found the woman unresponsive. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Police interviewed Sturgill and evidence related to the incident lead to his arrest. Sturgill is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond.
West Virginia deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt and gray backpack. He stands about five feet tall and weighs about […]
Pike man jailed on attempted rape, strangulation charges
SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County man is in jail facing a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. State troopers were called Sunday night just before midnight to the Greasy Creek home of 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members told police that Pettit drank an entire bottle of liquor, then got into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women say at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
