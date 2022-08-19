ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

WDBJ7.com

One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the accident occurred on westbound Rt. 460, just west of Rt. 460 business. 21-year-old Demarco Stacy, of Big Rock, was driving a Chevy Silverado west on Rt....
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Police: Man accused of 'violently abusing' dog arrested in Tazewell County; dog found dead

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man accused of "violently abusing" a dog that was later found dead was arrested in Tazewell County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said they were made aware of a video on July 18 that captured 33-year-old Eric R. Rose, of Raven, abusing a large, mixed breed dog. Rose was at a friend's house in Cedar Bluff bathing his dog in the yard when surveillance video recorded the abuse taking place, police added.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNT-TV

WVSP schedules DUI checkpoint in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A DUI checkpoint will be set up by the West Virginia State Police in McDowell County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The checkpoint will operate from 6 PM to Midnight in front of the WVSP Welch Detachment along US Route 52 in Welch. Alternate traffic routes will be accessible through Route 16, Route 103, and Mt. View School Road.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

Man found deceased in Parrot fire identified

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the next of kin for the person found deceased in last Thursday’s (Aug. 18, 2022) Virgil Lane fire has been located. The fire occurred at 6511 Virgil Lane in Parrot and the name of the deceased is Michael Francis McCleese, who resided at that location and was 60 years of age at the time of death.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Another woman reported missing in Raleigh County

UPDATE: 5:32P.M. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office report the missing woman has been found and is in safe condition. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – According to the Beckley Police Department, another woman is missing in Raleigh County. The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating Cassandra Bland. The young woman was last seen in […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

WVSP holding DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police scheduled a DUI checkpoint in the Beaver area of Raleigh County on US Route 19. The checkpoint is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. It will take place .1 mile south of the intersection of Airport Road and Ritter Drive. The checkpoint will run from 6 PM to 12 AM.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
GILES COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Texas murder suspect taken into custody in Smyth County, Virginia

Court records in Smyth County, Virginia show extradition hearings for a Texas man accused of murder were finalized on Friday. Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, a big rig driver from Irving, was taken into custody while delivering a load to a factory in Chilhowie last week. Southwest Virginia Today reported that...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WVNT-TV

Investigation underway following bomb threat in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Multiple buildings on Bland Street and Federal Street in downtown Bluefield were evacuated earlier this morning following reports of an alleged bomb threat. According to Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, an active investigation is underway to determine whether the threat is credible or not. Police...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSET

'Mountain violation:' truck pulled over in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said deputies observed an "early morning violation traveling down Fancy Gap Mountain." Although not many details were readily available in the Facebook post, CCSO did mention the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate. The Carrol County Sheriff's Office said the...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
1039thebulldog.com

Norton, VA. man arrested for murder

A Norton man has been arrested for murder for what the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney call a suspicious death. Around 4am Saturday a 61-year-old woman was found dead in a home on Petrey Street. Danny Sturgill was arrested and charged with 2nd degree...
NORTON, VA
993thex.com

SWVA Man Charged With Second Degree Murder Of Norton Woman

A Wise County Virginia man remains jailed following his arrest on Second Degree Murder charges involving a woman in Norton. The Sheriff’s Department says 60 year old Danny Sturgill of Petrey Street is accused of causing traumatic injuries leading to the death of a 61 year old female who has yet to be identified. Rescue personnel found the woman unresponsive. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Police interviewed Sturgill and evidence related to the incident lead to his arrest. Sturgill is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond.
WISE COUNTY, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

Man charged with murder after woman’s body found

NORTON, Va. — A Norton man has been arrested on a murder charge, after a woman’s body was found Saturday. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street, in Norton. A 61-year-old woman was found...
NORTON, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt and gray backpack. He stands about five feet tall and weighs about […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
WISE COUNTY, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man jailed on attempted rape, strangulation charges

SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County man is in jail facing a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. State troopers were called Sunday night just before midnight to the Greasy Creek home of 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members told police that Pettit drank an entire bottle of liquor, then got into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women say at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
PIKE COUNTY, KY

