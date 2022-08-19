A Wise County Virginia man remains jailed following his arrest on Second Degree Murder charges involving a woman in Norton. The Sheriff’s Department says 60 year old Danny Sturgill of Petrey Street is accused of causing traumatic injuries leading to the death of a 61 year old female who has yet to be identified. Rescue personnel found the woman unresponsive. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Police interviewed Sturgill and evidence related to the incident lead to his arrest. Sturgill is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO