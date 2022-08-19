ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse racing, high school rodeo, Movies at the Port and more this week at the Bannock County Event Center

By By Emma Iannacone Bannock County
 3 days ago

Pocatello Downs, high school rodeo, and Movies at the Port return this week at the Bannock County Event Center!

The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 22, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.

Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on Aug. 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA, swag!

Rodeo is back, with the 8th District Idaho High School and Junior High Rodeo teams competing at the Fall Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 27. Events begin at 9 a.m. in the Upper Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free.

Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of Disney’s “Cruella” (rated PG-13) on Saturday, Aug. 27. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs, and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.

Pocatello Downs is back with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open Sunday, Aug. 28, at noon, and the first race will run at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Food trucks and a beer booth will be available for concessions.

More music acts are coming to the Amphitheatre, including rock bands Lit and Hoobastank on Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.

Country music concerts will continue at the Amphitheatre with acts like Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and the iconic Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.

The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events. For more information or to book an RV stay or horse stall, visit bannockcountyeventcenter.us.

Idaho State Journal

Free dental sealants for Irving Middle School students helping to prevent cavities for Idaho children

POCATELLO — Beginning Sept. 6, Irving Middle School seventh and eighth graders can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities as part of Delta Dental of Idaho's Grins on the Go program. Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of a child's back teeth, where 90 percent of children's cavities occur. The fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of children's teeth.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police to unveil mobile command center during ribbon cutting next week

POCATELLO — Processing the scene of a serious crime or handling an ongoing critical incident will become much easier for the Pocatello Police Department thanks to a new mobile command center obtained at no additional cost to local taxpayers. The state-of-the-art command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years and was recently crossed off following a donation of more than $400,000 from Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit organization founded in Salt Lake City in 2013 that focuses on rescuing human and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Sunny and late storm chances

Clear after some fast storms last night accumulating rains of 0.20 inches in Blackfoot in the last 24 hours. Central mountain counties, Lemhi, Custer, Butte counties under a fire weather warning through 9pm tonight. Sunny in the valley and 91 degrees in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, light winds from southwest...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony set Sept. 10

POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year. The 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'BEYOND LUCKY AND EXTREMELY BLESSED': Officers wounded by AR-15 gunfire in May shootout still serving and protecting Pocatello

POCATELLO — Two police officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script. The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police patrol officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for both of them. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

The Dance Factory brings home to Pocatello several top awards earned at national convention

POCATELLO — When Gina Underwood first started The Dance Factory 27 years ago, she was fresh out of high school and teaching out of a small storage unit on Arthur Avenue in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Now, she owns a 10,000-square-foot building at 5026 Brook Lane in Chubbuck, maintains nearly 400 students and recently had several of her dance teams win top awards at a national dance convention in Anaheim, California. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
