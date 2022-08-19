Horse racing, high school rodeo, Movies at the Port and more this week at the Bannock County Event Center

Pocatello Downs, high school rodeo, and Movies at the Port return this week at the Bannock County Event Center!

The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 22, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.

Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on Aug. 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA, swag!

Rodeo is back, with the 8th District Idaho High School and Junior High Rodeo teams competing at the Fall Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 27. Events begin at 9 a.m. in the Upper Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free.

Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of Disney’s “Cruella” (rated PG-13) on Saturday, Aug. 27. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs, and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.

Pocatello Downs is back with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open Sunday, Aug. 28, at noon, and the first race will run at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Food trucks and a beer booth will be available for concessions.

More music acts are coming to the Amphitheatre, including rock bands Lit and Hoobastank on Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.

Country music concerts will continue at the Amphitheatre with acts like Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and the iconic Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.

The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events. For more information or to book an RV stay or horse stall, visit bannockcountyeventcenter.us.