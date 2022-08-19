Read full article on original website
Men’s Cross Country Slatted #9 in MEC Preseason Poll
Wheeling, W. Va. - With fall sports beginning this week, the Cross Country season lags not too far behind in the second week of September. The Mountain East Conference (MEC) got ready for the season with the release of their annual preseason poll, ranking all 10 teams via a vote of the conference's Head Coaches. The Wheeling University Men's Cross Country team finished #9 on this year's list as the young team looks to continue to grow and take the next step out on the course.
MEC Preseason Poll Ranks Wheeling Women’s Cross Country #8 to Start the Season
Wheeling, W. Va. - As the fall sports season begins and fall classes kick-off, the Women's Cross-Country season is following close behind. The Mountain East Conference (MEC) continued its preseason poll announcements with the release of the MEC Women's Cross Country preseason poll. The 10 MEC teams were ranked via a vote of the conference's head coaches and the Wheeling Women's Cross-Country team came in #8 in this year's poll. The Cardinals look to use their experience to climb the conference ladder and continue to improve this season.
Wheeling Men’s Basketball Alum Tom Bechtel to be Named 2022 Light of the Valley Winner
Wheeling, W. Va. - Every year, one person living in the Ohio Valley is awarded for their service to the youth with the Ohio Valley Light of the Valley Award. This year, a Wheeling University alum, former coach, and lifelong fan is being awarded for his work with the youth of the valley. Tom Bechtle ('73) worked as Recreational Director for the city of Wheeling from 1973-2019 and helped with Wheeling University Men's Basketball in one way or another for over 50 years. He is being rewarded for his work on Wednesday at the Ohio Valley Light of the Valley Award Luncheon, where he will be named the 2022 recipient of the Light of the Valley Award.
