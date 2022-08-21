ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, PA

Little League player conscious, starting to walk after fall

By Kyla Guilfoil
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouZbl_0hNvLZrO00

A 12-year-old Little League player sustained a fractured skull after falling from a bunk bed in the League's dormitories in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania.

Easton Oliverson, a Santa Clara, Utah native, is conscious and starting to walk, the family said on an Instagram account set up in honor of his recovery journey.

Easton plays for the Snow Canyon team in the Little League, part of the team's first squad to advance to the World Series championship in its 75-year history.

MORE: Review: New 'A League of Their Own' casts a refreshing eye on baseball

According to his father, Jace Oliverson, Easton fell from his bunk bed last Sunday. Easton had an epidural hematoma, where his fractured skull injury was coupled with a punctured artery outside the brain which caused internal bleeding.

Since last Monday, doctors were able to stop the hematoma and stopped the bleeding, Oliverson said.

The Little League released a statement on Monday confirming the fall. It said Easton was transported to the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital after the fall where he is currently still receiving treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ireJ3_0hNvLZrO00
Gene J. Puskar/AP - PHOTO: Easton Oliverson, from Santa Clara, Utah, is shown on the scoreboard during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Aug 17, 2022.

The League also said it would be removing all bunk beds from its dormitories, out of an "abundance of caution." The bunk beds do not have guard rails, the statement said.

"Since 1992, Little League has used institutional-style bunk beds to offer the most space for the players to enjoy their time in the dorms," read the statement. "While these beds do not have guard rails, Little League is unaware of any serious injuries ever occurring during that period of time."

Easton's family posted a video on Friday of two nurses helping him walk down the hospital hallway.

MORE: Iconic 'Field of Dreams' game returns to MLB for 2nd season

"We are at a loss for words. There are none that seem fitting other than: God is Good," the caption read.

"We love our Easton so much. Thank you for loving, and supporting him with us. Keep the prayers coming- he's getting stronger everyday," it continued.

Easton has also been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit, according to his family.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Easton can be seen saying his name, thanking people for their prayers, adding that he is starting to feel better.

With Easton in the hospital, the Snow Canyon Little League has decided to add his little brother, Brogan, 10, to the roster. According to the Oliversons, Brogan was selected as an alternate for the team prior to his brother's injury.

MORE: Previewing the MLB draft and looking ahead to the Home Run Derby

The team played its first game of the World Series championship on Friday.

Easton has seen remarkable support online since his admission to the hospital. Both the Brigham Young University football team and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts posted videos on Instagram wishing the young player well.

His uncle, Jeff Oliverson, told ABC News that his nephew "to his core" is "so kind, so compassionate, worries about others' feelings."

"To know he's getting the same love back has been a huge blessing to our family," Jeff Oliverson said. "He's a fighter. He's doing everything he can."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘Miracle’ as scans of injured Little League player ‘normal’ after second fall

Injured Little League player Easton Oliverson received “normal” results from CAT scans after he fell and hit his head for a second time, according to a report.The youngster, whose nickname is Tank, was initially hospitalised after injuring himself falling out of a bunk bed at the Little League World Series dorms in Pennsylvania.Now an Instagram account providing updates on the condition of the 12-year-old says that he apparently fell and hit his head again while going to the toilet unaccompanied, says CNN.He is being treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania.“Easton had a CT scan today...
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Williamsburg, PA
Santa Clara, UT
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
South Williamsport, PA
City
Santa Clara, UT
Williamsburg, PA
Sports
State
Utah State
The Spun

Look: Little League World Series Slide Wipeout Going Viral

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox get to embrace their inner youth during Sunday night's Little League Classic. The AL Easts squads will play at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series. During their trip, it's only natural that some players slid down the field's iconic hill.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Awful Announcing

Hot mic catches Little Leaguer blaming umpire’s call on ESPN’s desire to fix the Little League World Series

Kids say the darndest things during the Little League World Series, and ESPN learned that firsthand over the weekend. During Saturday afternoon’s Little League World Series broadcast on ABC, Iowa was convinced they caught Washington’s batter looking at strike three to secure a 6-3 victory. The umpire, however, didn’t agree, calling the pitch ball four to prolong the game.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
The Spun

Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday

A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder

When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Bunk Beds#World Series Baseball#Sports#The Little League
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 MLB Little League Classic gear includes Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles hats

Just over a week removed from the Field of Dreams Game, Major League Baseball will again be on display in a unique setting. The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will meet up in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. ET in a battle between AL East foes looking to stay alive in the Wild Card chase. This the fifth time MLB teams will play at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. It's a celebration of Little League Baseball, with most of the crowd consisting of Little League players and families. Fanatics already has 2022 MLB Little League Classic hats for both the Red Sox and Orioles available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles TV network savagely roasts Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles were playing the Boston Red Sox during Sunday’s Little League World Series Classic, and the team’s television network managed to take a shot at another division rival before the game. The game was played in Williamsport, Pa., the site of the annual Little League World...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Boston

Middleboro team eliminated at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The Middleboro's Little League team was eliminated Saturday.The Pennsylvania team won 7-5 during Middleboro's second game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Pennsylvania will now play again on Sunday. Middleboro opened its time in Williamsport with a 5-3 loss to Tennessee on Wednesday. The cheering squad back home was certainly proud though. Kids and families were decked out in Middleboro Little League gear for a big watch party. This was the first Massachusetts team to make it to Williamsport in over a decade. 
The Associated Press

Mateo lifts Orioles past Boston in MLB Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Jorge Mateo felt like a kid again when he arrived in a town overrun by Little Leaguers wanting nothing more to do at a major-league game than chug Gatorades, hurry to reach the front of the line at the ice cream stand and yell for every run — no matter which team scored. The speedy shortstop keeping Baltimore in the postseason hunt made the tiny stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, sound like Camden Yards for a night. The Little Leaguers had their fill of fun. The Orioles did, too, from cardboard races to the fireworks after the final out. Mateo lined a bases-loaded double to left field in the eighth inning, driving in three runs and sparking the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night in front of hundreds of cheering Little League World Series players from around the world. “It’s something that reminded me of my own childhood,” Mateo said through an interpreter.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
ABC News

ABC News

795K+
Followers
172K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy