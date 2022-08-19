Read full article on original website
Portsmouth Times
Council rejects abortion resolution
PORTSMOUTH – Members of the Portsmouth City Council voted 2-3 to reject a resolution that would condemn an Ohio General Assembly abortion ban and affirm the city’s commitment to protecting the rights of its residents to make reproductive healthcare decisions – including abortion care. “This legislation aims...
Portsmouth Times
Healthcare Expo planned for October 21
The Healthcare Expo 2022 planning is underway, as the Southern Ohio Social Work and Healthcare Alliance attempts to continue the tradition of growing an important community healthcare offering further. The event started, many years ago, as “Senior Day Out,” and has changed locations various times throughout the years, due to...
Portsmouth Times
PRP hosts GE Aviation Peebles Test Operation Plant Employee Night
WEST PORTSMOUTH — At Portsmouth Raceway Park Saturday, The Southern Ohio Shrine Club presented The Ohio Thunder Racesaver 305 Winged Sprint Cars. Also on the card were Late Models, Modifieds, and Sport Mods. It was GE Aviation Peebles Test Operation Plant Employee Night Saturday at PRP. Picking up feature...
Portsmouth Times
The story behind Bridge to Portsmouth
Imagine you’re a talented young, twenty-one-year-old, living in a ramshackle apartment on Gallia Street in Portsmouth, Ohio. It’s 1981 and you’re playing lead guitar for Dave Evans bluegrass band in Waverly. You have no car to drive, no television to watch, you are flat broke and lonesome but still, you have a dream! Thus is the story of Chris Jones who is headlining the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concert August 26th at 8:00 pm. When he wasn’t playing a gig or practicing his chops he would wander the streets of Portsmouth. It was during these walks Chris Jones would find the inspiration to write the song ‘Bridge to Portsmouth’. As it turns out Chris was a gifted singer/songwriter with an insatiable appetite for all things bluegrass.
Portsmouth Times
SPORTS SCOREBOARD —August 20-22
SPORTS SCOREBOARD —August 20-22 Volleyball. Portsmouth def. Lewis County 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-18) Wheelersburg def. Fairfield 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-13) West def. Rock Hill 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-10) Boys Soccer. Valley 2, South Webster 2. Girls Soccer. Minford 4, Alexander 2. Girls Tennis. Wheelersburg 5, Hillsboro 0.
