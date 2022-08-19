Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Democratic precinct caucus vote will fill vacancy on Gary city council
At least seven candidates have filed to fill the vacancy on the Gary City Council with the departure of At-Large Councilman Mike Brown. Brown was elevated to Clerk of the Lake Circuit/Superior Court, an office he was the victor on the May Democratic Primary ballot, besting the incumbent office holder Lorenzo Arredondo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot blasts ad from conservative PAC that ‘darkens’ her image
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday denounced a recent television ad from an organization opposing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reelection because she said it features racist images and uses a likeness of her in which her skin appears darker than it is. Lightfoot called the TV ad...
Temp Staffing Agency Let Company Cut Workers’ Pay Without Notice, Punished Them For Speaking Out: Lawsuit
CHICAGO — Two Chicago area women are suing a staffing agency and one of its clients, saying they weren’t paid properly for overtime work and had their wages reduced without notice, among other issues. Patricia Martinez and Ana Diaz Rivas are suing Superior Staffing — which places workers...
Groundbreaking for 58 ‘affordable’ apartments in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO — The first of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West housing developments broke ground Wednesday morning. According to the initiative’s website, Evergreen Imagine is a mixed-use development consisting of two buildings going up on vacant land. The first, at 79th and Green, is set to contain 28 residential units and a ground-floor commercial space. […]
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments in just five days
The deadline for residents of the city of Evanston, Illinois, to apply for a $500-a-month basic income pilot program is in five days. The program is slated to begin shortly after the Aug. 29 application deadline, and the payments will last a year under the pilot program. One hundred and fifty participants will be selected through a lottery system of applicants.
nypressnews.com
Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’
Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
blockclubchicago.org
The City Needs Poll Workers. Here’s How You Can Apply And Make Up To $450
CHICAGO — The city critically needs poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, according to election officials. Election judges and coordinators operate polling stations and ensure people can vote. Election judges make up to $230 and election coordinators make up to $450 for Election Day. Eligible people...
Forest Park Review
Maywood hopes to lure ‘Living Fresh Market 2.0’ to town
A Forest Park grocery store has expressed interest in setting up a second location in Maywood, which hasn’t had a grocery store since Aldi left town in 2016. Living Fresh Market, 7520 Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, is exploring opening its second location inside the old Maywood Market at 615 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Invest in Cook grant program awards almost $9 million
Funding has been awarded to 43 projects under the 2022 ‘Invest in Cook’ grant program. Projects span 39 municipalities and three townships, including two transit, 16 pedestrian, 11 bicycle, one freight and 13 road projects. This is the sixth year Invest in Cook grant funding has been awarded...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff
Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff. Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison did what he does best, taking care of himself but failing to help the Cook County Republican organization he is tasked to lead. Seven candidates he slated in a big PR stunt to run in the November elections have either quit the race or been thrown off the ballot, many for stupid mistakes that a good qualified party leader would have known to avoid. Republican Darren Bailey, who needs Republican support in the suburbs to unseat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, “Daddy Warbucks,” should force Morrison to step down and replace him with a better GOP leader.
Activists Take Over Former Weiss Hospital Parking Lot To Stop Controversial Apartment Development
UPTOWN — The site of a controversial Uptown apartment project is now the temporary home of neighbors and housing activists who are occupying the property in an effort to thwart the development. With work on the project seemingly imminent, neighbors and activists are occupying the former Weiss Hospital parking...
Cook County juvenile jail using ‘semantics’ to hide many hours youths are isolated: report
In a scathing new report, a group of juvenile justice experts said the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths on any given day on Chicago’s West Side — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.
Deadline to apply for property tax savings is August 26, 2022
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi announces that Friday, August 26, 2022 is the deadline for homeowners to apply for property tax exemptions. “My goal is to ensure that homeowners receive all the money-saving exemptions to which they are entitled,” AssessorKaegi said. “Homeowners can visit our website to apply online for exemptions they may be eligible to receive or check the status of their auto-renewed exemptions for this year.”
Living in a "hellhole"
Hey, it's Monica. I was a little surprised to hear state Sen. Darren Bailey resurrecting his Chicago-is-a-hellhole trope not once, but twice during his speech at Republican Day in Springfield. When I later asked Bailey if he really thought most Chicagoans feel they live in a hellhole, he said, "I...
Project H.O.O.D. works to change peoples' lives
Project H.O.O.D. is working to mentor residents of Woodlawn and Englewood to end the cycle of poverty, violence and incarceration. The organization runs many programs to build a stronger community.
IDOT to review signs, pavement markings near Harvey business twice hit by cars
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation said it's reviewing signs and pavement markings near an intersection in south suburban Harvey, after two cars smashed into a business on separate occasions.On Sunday morning, a car smashed into the side of Al's Auto Repair Service near 152nd and Park Avenue.The Harvey Fire Department said the woman who was driving told them she lost control because of a mechanical error.It came just a few months after another car crashed into the same shop in May. That driver was trying to get away from police, but smashed into the building instead.The Ibry...
Group calls on mayor to return Chicago Columbus statues following unfavorable report
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans responding today to the recommendation to permanently remove the Christopher Columbus statues from Chicago.
Harold Lucas, The ‘Godfather of Bronzeville,’ Remembered At Community Memorial
SOUTH SHORE — Community organizer Harold Lucas was a purveyor of “tough love” — and his neighbors showed him just how much they loved him back during a Monday memorial. Lucas, known as the “Godfather of Bronzeville,” died Aug. 9 after a prolonged illness. He was...
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
