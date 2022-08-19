Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff. Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison did what he does best, taking care of himself but failing to help the Cook County Republican organization he is tasked to lead. Seven candidates he slated in a big PR stunt to run in the November elections have either quit the race or been thrown off the ballot, many for stupid mistakes that a good qualified party leader would have known to avoid. Republican Darren Bailey, who needs Republican support in the suburbs to unseat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, “Daddy Warbucks,” should force Morrison to step down and replace him with a better GOP leader.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO