Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess
A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.
visitluzernecounty.com
Train Excursions at Steamtown
Train rides are returning to Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) beginning Saturday, May 14, 2022 and coinciding with National Train Day. The Steamtown rail experience varies from short 30-minute trips exploring the park’s historic railroad yard to full-day trips through the Poconos. Short train rides, the Scranton Limited and Caboose Experience, will begin on Saturday, May 14th. The first excursion trip of the season will take place on Saturday, May 28th to Jessup, PA allowing visitors to experience the annual Saint Ubaldo Day “Running of the Saints” (La Corsa dei Ceri).
Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business, Destroying Storefront
A Hudson Valley driver turned one local business into a drive-thru on Tuesday morning. Just before 10am a huge crash was heard on Route 9 as a car busted its way through the front doors of a busy storefront. Eyewitnesses say there was no warning before a silver Honda CR-V jumped the curb and went flying through the glass doors, sending workers scrambling.
pikecountycourier.com
Pike County sentencing information for
Pike County District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin announced the following criminal sentences were issued by Pike County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Gregory Chelak:. Shawn Joseph Donovan, age 63, of China, ME, was sentenced to 3 months to 1 year in the Pike County Jail and fined $300.00 for the crime of Possession of a Controlled Substance. The state police checked on Donovan who was sitting in his truck which was running, with the windows open and his head down in the driver’s seat at a business parking lot along SR 739 in Blooming Grove Township on December 28, 2021. The trooper immediately detected the smell of Marihuana upon approaching Donovan’s vehicle. Donovan admitted to being in possession of Marihuana and consented to the search of his vehicle. The search revealed Marihuana and Methamphetamine.
Times News
West End Fair opens with parade, crowning of 2022 fair queen
The West End Fair opened for its 100th time Sunday, with a parade and other celebrations. Brianna Shupp was named fair queen, with 18-year-old Sophia Alcamo as the princess. The fair, originally named the Monroe County Agricultural Society, was first held at Weir Lake on Thursday, Sept. 2, 1920. Eldred,...
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend
There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
ALERT CENTER: Rollover auto accident in Rhinebeck traps person inside vehicle
Authorities say Rhinebeck fire units were dispatched to the intersection of Mill Street and Route 9 for a rollover auto accident with a person left entrapped inside a vehicle around 10 p.m. Friday.
wrnjradio.com
Phillipsburg Police looking to ID dirt bike rider
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person who police said was riding a dirt bike through town on Sunday. The pictured individual was seen riding a dirt bike across the Free Bridge from Easton, PA into Phillipsburg, turning...
Man killed in crash in Highland
New York State Police (NYSP) investigated a deadly crash on Friday in the town of Highland. Troopers say a 2022 Subaru-RX lost control on State Route 55 and crashed into an embankment.
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain Coaster
Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Poconos, keep reading to learn more.
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try
Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
WOLF
Fire Ordinance Update: Tobyhanna Twp. Volunteer FD removes itself from fire service
TOBYHANNA TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Tobyhanna Township Board of Supervisors announced that the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Department voted to remove themselves from fire service as of Tuesday. According to the board of supervisors, a letter was sent to them by the attorney for the Fire Department,...
News 12
Port Jervis man dies in 1-car crash
A Port Jervis man was killed in a one-car crash in Sullivan County. State police say it happened on State Route 55 in Barryville, located in the Town of Highland on Friday night. Police say 22-year-old Jason Reed was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The 2022...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake
An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
What’s With This Strange Red Hand Print Showing up on Sussex County Storefronts?
VERNON, NJ – If you have been out to a restaurant or business in Sussex...
advertisernewssouth.com
Sussex County to host candlelight vigil, remembrance display
A candlelight vigil and public walk-through remembrance display will be held on Wednesday, August 31, from 7 to 9 p.m. in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. Luminaries and a visual display of photos, stories, achievements, and funny and fond memories of lives lost due to overdose and addiction will frame the walkways of the Town Square in Newton, a location known to locals as “The Green.”
