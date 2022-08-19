ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

'House of the Dragon' premieres with tribute to Daenerys Targaryen

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of House of the Dragon. Sunday was a big night for Game of Thrones fans, as the highly anticipated spinoff House of the Dragon finally premiered. In fact, so many people tuned in to watch the series premiere that HBO Max crashed for some subscribers!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fielder
Person
Graham Mctavish
AOL Corp

Super awkward hometown date on 'The Bachelorette' as Rachel gets grilled by contestant's parents

Things were pretty tense during The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia's hometown date with Tino Franco Monday night, when Rachel met Tino's skeptical dad, Joe. Tino's parents were giving Rachel an unsure gaze from the get-go as they continued to question her about the fact that there were other guys in the picture. Yes, that's how The Bachelorette works. And when Tino told his parents that he would ideally propose to Rachel in two weeks, should she choose to give him the final rose, that's when they decided to pull Rachel aside to grill her like no tomorrow.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Nicolas Cage steps out with bright red hair in new photos

In a photo shared Monday by a fan on Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor sported a new bright-red hairdo. His goatee remained its natural color. After seemingly dying his hair, Cage also posed with two fans while out and about in another snap shared on the social platform. Cage, 58, isn't...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Spoiler alert: In China's censored version of 'Minions,' the bad guy gets caught

The "Despicable Me" franchise is known for flipping the script on children's movies by making the bad guys the heroes. But not on China's watch, apparently. According to a recent report from Reuters, social media users in China noticed over the weekend that the ending of Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" had been tweaked in an apparent attempt to teach audiences a lesson.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Cable Tv#Dragon#Hbo Programming
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Jet Off to Italy for Their Second Honeymoon

Two weddings means two honeymoons and five wedding dresses, right? That's the case for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, at least. Following their elopement in Las Vegas, J.Lo and Affleck headed to Paris for a whirlwind trip through the City of Love. And now, following their spectacular wedding at Affleck's home in Georgia, the two jetted off to Italy for another honeymoon.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
AOL Corp

They Do! Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Tie the Knot in Mexico Ceremony

They do! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay married Brock Davies in a romantic ceremony in Cancun, Mexico. The “Good As Gold” singer, 37, walked down the aisle to a James Kennedy remix of Israel Kamakawiwo’ole‘s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to marry the fitness trainer at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún on Tuesday, August 23. Shay wore three different ensembles designed by Pol Atteau for the big day and the couple’s 16-month-old daughter, Summer Moon, wore a matching look to serve as the flower girl.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy