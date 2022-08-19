Things were pretty tense during The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia's hometown date with Tino Franco Monday night, when Rachel met Tino's skeptical dad, Joe. Tino's parents were giving Rachel an unsure gaze from the get-go as they continued to question her about the fact that there were other guys in the picture. Yes, that's how The Bachelorette works. And when Tino told his parents that he would ideally propose to Rachel in two weeks, should she choose to give him the final rose, that's when they decided to pull Rachel aside to grill her like no tomorrow.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO