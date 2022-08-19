Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon' premieres with tribute to Daenerys Targaryen
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of House of the Dragon. Sunday was a big night for Game of Thrones fans, as the highly anticipated spinoff House of the Dragon finally premiered. In fact, so many people tuned in to watch the series premiere that HBO Max crashed for some subscribers!
All the photos Jennifer Lopez shared from her wedding to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is sharing official wedding photos after saying "I do" (again) to Ben Affleck. On Tuesday, Lopez — who married Affleck at his 87-acre Riceboro, Ga., estate on Saturday, one month after they legally wed in Las Vegas — teased her bridal looks on social media. "First...
Meghan Markle's Traumatizing Moment with Archie Gives Powerful Insight Into Why She Left the Royal Family
Meghan Markle opened up about a terrifying incident that involved her son Archie, a fire and the restrictive pains of royal obligation. The actress and mom-of-two shared her story during the inaugural episode of her podcast Archetypes, which is available on Spotify. Markle explained to her guest Serena Williams that,...
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding Venue Has a Shockingly Gruesome Past
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walked down the aisle for the second time, but not everyone is celebrating their nuptials because their choice of venues is raising a lot of questions. The groom’s Riceboro, Georgia estate has been labeled architecturally as an “imitation” plantation, but the property may have a much darker past.
Super awkward hometown date on 'The Bachelorette' as Rachel gets grilled by contestant's parents
Things were pretty tense during The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia's hometown date with Tino Franco Monday night, when Rachel met Tino's skeptical dad, Joe. Tino's parents were giving Rachel an unsure gaze from the get-go as they continued to question her about the fact that there were other guys in the picture. Yes, that's how The Bachelorette works. And when Tino told his parents that he would ideally propose to Rachel in two weeks, should she choose to give him the final rose, that's when they decided to pull Rachel aside to grill her like no tomorrow.
Nicolas Cage steps out with bright red hair in new photos
In a photo shared Monday by a fan on Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor sported a new bright-red hairdo. His goatee remained its natural color. After seemingly dying his hair, Cage also posed with two fans while out and about in another snap shared on the social platform. Cage, 58, isn't...
Jennifer Lopez's First Wedding Dress Photos Are Here — See the ‘Dreamy’ Ralph Lauren Designs
It’s not often fans are waiting for a newsletter to hit their email inbox, but Jennifer Lopez had her followers on pins and needles for three days waiting for the On The JLo arrival — and it did not disappoint. Her email and Vogue offered an insider’s look at not one, but three, wedding dresses, custom-designed by Ralph Lauren Collection.
Spoiler alert: In China's censored version of 'Minions,' the bad guy gets caught
The "Despicable Me" franchise is known for flipping the script on children's movies by making the bad guys the heroes. But not on China's watch, apparently. According to a recent report from Reuters, social media users in China noticed over the weekend that the ending of Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" had been tweaked in an apparent attempt to teach audiences a lesson.
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Smile in Rare Instagram Photo
It looks like at least one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children got the theater gene. This past weekend, the Those Who Wish Me Dead star took daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, to Philadelphia to meet the cast of Dear Evan Hansen during their North America tour. The musical follows...
Harry Styles Talks About Keeping Sexuality and Relationships Private: 'I Just Wanted to Sing'
Harry Styles is opening up about his desire for a private life. In a new global cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the former One Direction member spoke in-depth about his choice to protect romantic relationships from his intense fans and why he's long decided to keep his sexuality to himself.
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Get Married in Mexico
Cheers to the bride and groom! Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies officially tied the knot. The Bravo celebs got married Tuesday in front of their family and friends in Cancún, Mexico, just a little over a year after their engagement. Per People, the couple tied the...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Jet Off to Italy for Their Second Honeymoon
Two weddings means two honeymoons and five wedding dresses, right? That's the case for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, at least. Following their elopement in Las Vegas, J.Lo and Affleck headed to Paris for a whirlwind trip through the City of Love. And now, following their spectacular wedding at Affleck's home in Georgia, the two jetted off to Italy for another honeymoon.
They Do! Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Tie the Knot in Mexico Ceremony
They do! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay married Brock Davies in a romantic ceremony in Cancun, Mexico. The “Good As Gold” singer, 37, walked down the aisle to a James Kennedy remix of Israel Kamakawiwo’ole‘s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to marry the fitness trainer at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún on Tuesday, August 23. Shay wore three different ensembles designed by Pol Atteau for the big day and the couple’s 16-month-old daughter, Summer Moon, wore a matching look to serve as the flower girl.
