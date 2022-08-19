ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Josh Pate
#American Football
Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists

Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
RALEIGH, NC
Walk & Talk: The emergence of Jacob Parrish and other fall camp thoughts from Fitz

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its first press conference of the spring:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald serves up his thoughts following Kansas State coach Chris Klieman's final fall camp press conference during which he discussed the progress of true freshman cornerback Jacob Parrish and the promise of quarterback Adrian Martinez.
MANHATTAN, KS
Chris Rodriguez heads six Wildcats named preseason Coaches All-SEC

Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez was voted preseason First Team All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches, heading six total Wildcats honored, it was announced Tuesday. Senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey was named Second Team offense, while senior quarterback Will Levis and senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson were named...
LEXINGTON, KY
Coach TV: Allen discusses what went into QB decision

Tom Allen participated in a Zoom call with the media earlier today. Among the topics the IU head coach touched on were the factors the staff looked at when deciding who will be the starting quarterback, who he has seen step up at running back and wide receiver, and what his plans on are this weekend when it comes watching college football. Check out the video of Allen's Zoom call with the media courtesy of Indiana University Athletics.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
