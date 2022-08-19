ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: Beckham's "worm" and animals splooting

Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. UH's Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs joins us to talk about Saturday's big game against Vanderbilt, and the celebration that goes with it. Business News: July Hotel Occupancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard explains...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Slower winds will...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Cause#Hot Dog#Business News#Hawaiian
hawaiinewsnow.com

Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Hawaii

When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. UH's...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: The Mullet Champion

HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

This dapper mail carrier is turning heads ... and melting hearts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the skinny...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Buggy, Muggy forecast!

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. What is your bug dance as things...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022

What is your bug dance as things heat up and they come in swarms!. Slower winds will bring in muggy conditions over the state Tuesday. HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM HST. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Foodbank, local chef provide tips to stretch a meal with healthy, budget-friendly ingredients

HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plans for Hawaii Island boat ramp blocked by lava rock raises community concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after lava blocked Pohoiki Boat Ramp, controversy and frustration is growing over what to do with the area. It’s been blocked since the 2018 Kilauea eruption. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that an engineer presented some options to the community, including dredging a channel to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,219 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,696 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: July Hotel Occupancy

When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. UH's...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold over the western islands, while moderate east-southeast winds prevail over the eastern end of the state through Thursday. This will keep a land sea breeze pattern in place for the western islands and more sheltered areas over the eastern end of the state, with showers favoring windward areas overnight and leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy