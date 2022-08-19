OSP: Dead body on I-84 causes morning road closure

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge are back open after the discovery of a body this morning caused a lengthy closure near Biggs Friday morning.

OSP announced Friday afternoon that a trooper discovered the body of a pedestrian at around 9 A.M. Friday morning.

Investigators revealed that the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle between 4 and 5:20 A.M.

The unnamed pedestrian’s car was reportedly discovered nearby.

Oregon State Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed or been traveling through that area and hit what they thought could be an animal Friday morning to call 800-442-0776 and reference case number SP22-217109.

