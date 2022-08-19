Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Meggett area that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. and closed Highway 165 at Manor Road.
live5news.com
Police release new details in fatal downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Charleston Police Department investigates a multiple-vehicle crash that left two people dead, new details are being released. The crash happened on Highway 30 eastbound near Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon. A motorcyclist with a passenger driving on the highway was rear-ended by a Chevrolet box...
live5news.com
Deputies respond to 2 overnight crashes with ‘serious injury’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple traffic incidents with injuries Tuesday night. Deputies responded to Plowground Road on Johns Island around 11:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. The crash closed the road during the investigation. Deputies say the crash involved serious injuries....
CCSO: Driver killed in late-night Johns Island crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the crash before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 3000 block of Plow Ground Road. “A Toyota sedan veered off the road before hitting a tree […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
The Post and Courier
3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
Pedestrian killed in late-night hit-and-run on Highway 165
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash along Highway 165 in the Meggett area late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the deadly crash near Manor Road shortly after 11:30 p.m., officials said. Investigators believe the male victim was walking on Highway 165 […]
The Post and Courier
4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston leaves motorcyclist and passenger dead
A four-vehicle crash left two people dead and shut down traffic in downtown Charleston for several hours as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 to Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the exit ramp from the James Island connector. Several people called 911 to report the crash, which involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
live5news.com
Police investigating Tuesday morning carjacking in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a carjacking that took place Tuesday morning in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby and Houston Northcutt Boulevards just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The police report states that the victims...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County authorities investigate after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run late Aug. 23 while walking in the Meggett area. Charleston County sheriff's deputies responded to a call after 11:30 p.m. for a traffic fatality at S.C. Highway 165 near Manor Road, sheriff's spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Investigators determined the...
Police: Coast Guard member arrested for stealing, pawning items
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A member of the United States Coast Guard is behind bars after he allegedly stole and pawned items from the North Charleston base, according to a report. Kyle Owens (33) is charged with obtaining goods under false pretense, jail records show. A report reads that North Charleston Police responded to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
wach.com
New details on death of Megan Rich, missing James Island woman found in marsh
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Megan Rich was reported missing six days ago. Her body was found Friday on James Island. Charleston Police say her suspected killer and the father of her child, Brian Baker, died by suicide. Today, we spoke with Charleston Police asking why before his death, Baker...
live5news.com
Nonprofit, agencies ask state for help removing abandoned boats from Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and a state representative joined the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, City of Folly Beach Police, Charleston Police Department and Wounded Nature Working Veterans on Wednesday for a tour of derelict boats in Charleston waterways. Those agencies have worked to remove around...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a Ladson convenience store. Deputies say they responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Scotchman on Highway 78 after receiving a report of two masked men with handguns entering the store and demanding money.
live5news.com
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
live5news.com
Police seek help identifying man accused of multiple vehicle break-ins
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins. Police say the man was involved in the breaking and entering of over 20 vehicles in the Mary Street parking garage, Warren Street and Morris Street.
live5news.com
12 juveniles charged after large fight at Andrews High School
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a total of 12 juveniles were charged in a Monday fight at a high school. It happened at 3:35 p.m. during school dismissal at Andrews High School, which is a school in the Georgetown County School District. The large...
Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Comments / 0