nodawaynews.com
Senior Center receives good news
At the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, August 17, Vice President Joe Baumli announced the senior center was going to receive the Lions Club International Hunger Grant which will be used to purchase a new walk-in cooler for the facility. The grant undertaken by Maryville Host Lion PID WR...
tncontentexchange.com
GALLERY: Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet - The Roaring Twenties
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bedecked in their finest 1920s flapper-style attire, people were out in force at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet held at the Mozingo Event Center. Originally published on maryvilleforum.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
tncontentexchange.com
Yuille, Rusty 1962-2022 Savannah, Mo.
SAVANNAH, Mo. - John "Rusty" Yuille, 59, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. He was born Sept. 21, 1962, to Kenny and Joan (Zimmerman) Yuille. Rusty graduated from Savannah High School in 1981 and earned a bachelor's degree from Missouri Western State University. Rusty worked as a...
tncontentexchange.com
Spoofhound Boosters invite public to community pep rally
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhound Booster Athletic Club invites the public to join its 2022 Community Pep Rally at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, on the downtown square. Spoofhound fans can expect to see favorite teams and players announced at the rally and are encouraged to come...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore agrees to pay former employee overtime
On June 2, the Skidmore City Council called a closed meeting to fire Martin Charles, maintenance employee. In the minutes released on this meeting, the council approved paying Charles his overtime pay accrued while he was employed. At the August 11 city council meeting, the minutes were corrected to read Charles will not be paid for the overtime hours. To correct this, the council voted to approve Charles’ overtime hours payment.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 22-28
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Z to County Road 260, Aug. 25, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
kjan.com
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Inmates Transferred Out of DDRJ
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County detainees previously housed at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg have been transferred to other jails. Sheriff Steve Cox released a statement saying all inmates are now in the Caldwell, Harrison and Randolph County jails. Those who would like to have updates on the location of an inmate can find more information at vinelink.com.
tncontentexchange.com
Rock Port man ejected from motorcycle in Saturday crash
An Atchison County man suffered moderate injuries after being ejected from his motorcycle at approximately 1:13 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Ronald J. Hall, 61, was reportedly driving west on Route A before propelling off the north side of the highway into a ditch. The motorcycle,...
KCTV 5
18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved
A very light north breeze is expected to send in a slightly less humid brand of air allowing temperatures overnight to slip into the lower 60s. Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game on Saturday. Abortion...
northwestmoinfo.com
Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports Two Arrests Locally
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two arrests locally overnight on Thursday night into Friday. 12:38 am – 32-year-old Anthony R Brookshier of Cameron was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated. He was held at the Pettis County Jail and released. 2:45 am – 23-year-old Henry F Eiserer of...
northwestmoinfo.com
One Dead After Turney Shooting; Suspect In Custody
Authorities in Clinton County say one person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Turney Thursday evening. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says at 6:17 P.M. Thursday they received a 9-1-1 call in regards to a male gunshot victim at a residence outside the village of Turney. Authorities and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene where it was determined the victim, 34-year-old Turney resident Joshua Galloway, had died from his injuries and was pronounced at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Lee Hanks.
