ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

20 Incredibly Interesting Facts I Learned This Week That Won't Be Leaving My Brain Any Time Soon

By Madison McGee
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qh0Ym_0hNuedce00

Warning: This post contains mentions of kidnapping, violence, and other sensitive topics.

1. If you're in the mood to laugh, might I suggest 30 Rock ? In 2014, a reporter for the Atlantic crunched the numbers to see which comedies were able to pack in the most jokes per minute, and found that there was an average of 7.44 jokes per minute in the sitcom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUFW4_0hNuedce00
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

2. In 2011, Jayme Gordon filed a lawsuit against DreamWorks, claiming that he had created the characters and the concept of their 2008 release Kung Fu Panda . He said that he had begun developing the idea during a trip to Boston's Chinatown in the early 1990s, and had sent a portfolio containing the idea to executives at Disney and DreamWorks. Gordon was seeking over $12 million in damages.

DreamWorks / Via giphy.com

As the case proceeded in court, DreamWorks found that the concept artwork Gordon had submitted as evidence had actually been drawings he traced from a Lion King coloring book that had been published in 1996. When it was revealed that they had found the drawings from the coloring book, Gordon said that Disney must have stolen his ideas as well. In 2015, he was indicted on charges of fraud and perjury, and was sentenced to two years in prison .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2954_0hNuedce00
Gareth Davies / Getty Images

3. I never thought of moose as being all that fast, but apparently, they're pretty speedy from birth! Moose calves can typically outrun humans by the time they're 5 days old.

BBC Earth / Via giphy.com

4. In the 1920s, Georgia Tann operated the Tennessee Children's Home Society, which was a front for a massive black-market trafficking scheme where she kidnapped babies and sold them to wealthy families. Tann passed the bar exam in Mississippi, but her father told her that becoming a lawyer was unusual for women, so she turned to social work, which was one of the few socially acceptable careers for women at the time. After being fired at an adoption home in Mississippi after complaints arose around her adoption practices, Tann moved to Tennessee and was hired as the executive secretary of the Tennessee Children's Home Society.

By 1924, Tann had worked her way up to director, where she developed her scheme. She decided to kidnap poor infants and children because she believed that their families wouldn't have the intelligence or resources to search for them. In some cases, Tann or one of her agents would drive a nice car through poor neighborhoods in an attempt to dazzle children and lure them in. She also bribed doctors and nurses to tell new parents that their child was stillborn and frequently lurked outside of prisons and mental hospitals to try to steal any children who had been born there. Tann would even kidnap children who were playing outside, and told them that their parents had died. Tann went so far as to place ads in local newspapers begging rich families to adopt the babies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4ZvG_0hNuedce00
Jerry Skinner / Via youtube.com

Celebrities like Joan Crawford and June Allyson adopted babies from Tann , who was pocketing up to $5,000 for each of the adoptions she facilitated. Despite the fact that many parents filed reports that their children were missing, Tann was able to avoid trouble because of her close relationship with the Memphis police, as well as her friendship with E.H. Crump, a business tycoon turned Memphis mayor. She worked with local judges to falsify and destroy adoption papers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVXvD_0hNuedce00
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty Images

In 1947, Tann was diagnosed with uterine cancer just as the scheme was beginning to fall apart. Crump was losing political influence in Memphis, and people had started to whisper about her tactics. During Gordon Browning's mayoral campaign, he decided to hire an investigator to uncover Tann's adoption scheme. In September 1950, a case was launched against Tann, but she passed away just days later. Two months after her death, the Tennessee Children's Home Society closed for good. It's estimated that from 1924 to 1950, Tann kidnapped about 5,000 children. It's also believed that about 500 children died under Tann's care. In the years following, several of the children Tann kidnapped were reunited with their parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGjBh_0hNuedce00
ABC

5. During the Geneva Summit in 1985, US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev went on a walk together. Their discussion was kept under wraps until 2009, when it was revealed that during the stroll, Reagan, who was a big science fiction fan, asked Gorbachev if they could agree to pause the Cold War in the case of an alien invasion. The two even agreed to help each other out in the event that either country was attacked by the invaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlCSV_0hNuedce00
David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images

6. While the AARP might now be one of the largest organizations in the world, it actually got its start from a chicken coop . In the 1940s, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, who had been appointed to a committee for retired teachers' welfare, was contacted by a man whose neighbor was a former teacher. The teacher received so few benefits that she had to live in a chicken coop and lived off of only $40 a month. Andrus was so taken by the story that she created the National Retired Teachers Association in 1947, then formed the American Association of Retired Persons, or the AARP, in 1958.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217S3Y_0hNuedce00
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty Images

7. If you're looking for a picturesque drive without anything blocking the view, you might want to plan a trip to Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, or Vermont. They're the only four states that have banned billboards .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwyiS_0hNuedce00
BusÃƒÂ Photography / Getty Images

8. When Bret Easton Ellis's American Psycho was published in 1991, it became a hit, and the movie rights were bought less than a year later. After several years of being stuck in development limbo, indie director Mary Harron was announced as director, with Christian Bale attached to star. Soon after, Lionsgate got involved with the project and decided that they wanted a bigger name to anchor the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNQum_0hNuedce00
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

As the search for a new star began, Lionsgate decided to approach Leonardo DiCaprio , who was fresh off of filming Titanic , with the script and an offer of $20 million to star in the movie. DiCaprio was interested, but Harron thought that he had the wrong look for the role, and believed that if he starred, the "wrong type of crowd" would go see the movie. Lionsgate pressed forward with DiCaprio and reportedly allowed the actor to put together his own short list of potential directors, with Oliver Stone eventually agreeing to direct. Shortly after, both DiCaprio and Stone dropped out, and Bale and Harron were back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmOGA_0hNuedce00
Peter Jordan - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

So why did DiCaprio ditch the movie? Feminist activist Gloria Steinem was a vocal opponent of both the book and the movie for its depiction of violence against women. Steinem reportedly took DiCaprio to a Yankees game and told him that doing the movie would be bad for his career. DiCaprio supposedly took this to heart and dropped out of the flick soon after. The real kicker? Shortly after American Psycho was released, Steinem married environmental activist David Bale, who just so happened to be Christian Bale's father.

Lionsgate / Via giphy.com

9. When giraffes are born, they usually fall 6 feet to the ground and typically land on their heads. The shock of the landing actually shocks newborn giraffes and prompts them to start breathing. The fall also bursts the amniotic sac and severs the umbilical cord.

San Diego Zoo / Via giphy.com

10. Before the Fyre Festival, there was Woodstock 99 , another massive music festival failure. The festival was held at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York, and was the second attempt at emulating the legendary 1969 Woodstock festival. Acts like Willie Nelson, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette, and Ice Cube were scheduled to perform for an estimated 400,000 attendees , despite the fact that the venue had a cap of 250,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPS5G_0hNuedce00
John Atashian / Getty Images/John Atashian

During the festival , which was held in July, temperatures swelled to over 100 degrees during the day. Due to the massive number of attendees, many were forced to camp on hot asphalt. Water bottles were sparse and costly, while lines for free water took hours. Attendees resorted to breaking open the pipes, which caused flooding and mud. During Kid Rock's set, he told the audience to pelt the stage with their empty water bottles, which some thought was commentary on the water situation. After the festival, some festival-goers even threatened to sue for negligence because of the lack of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A16Tr_0hNuedce00
Bernard Weil / Toronto Star via Getty Images

During the Red Hot Chili Peppers' closing set, they performed a cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Fire" as a tribute to his performance at the original Woodstock. Festival-goers took the song to heart, and began setting fires in the crowd during the performance. Once people noticed the fires, the entire venue devolved into chaos — vehicles were flipped over, and vendor tents were raided and burned. There were also several reports of sexual assault that arose during the chaos. New York state troopers attempted to take control of the situation, and said they weren't able to extinguish all of the fires until the next day. After the festival ended, the San Francisco Examiner called the festival "the day the music died."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jafst_0hNuedce00
Andrew Lichtenstein / Sygma via Getty Images

11. I don't think an umbrella will suffice on planet HD 189733b . According to NASA, it rains glass on the planet, with winds reaching speeds of 5,400 mph, which is seven times the speed of sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NO2Bw_0hNuedce00
Universal History Archive / Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

12. School of Rock is known for its use of music from some of rock's biggest names, from AC/DC to Stevie Nicks. Filmmakers wanted to use Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" in the movie, but knew it would be challenging because Led Zeppelin rarely approved use of their music in movies or TV shows. Jack Black decided that he was going to make an onstage appeal while filming to persuade them to use the song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTxHm_0hNuedce00
AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

While filming the movie's Battle of the Bands scene, Black turned to the camera and asked the "gods of rock" for permission to use the song. "This is a movie about rock, and without that song this movie will crumble into smithereens. Oh no — the movie is kickass. But dude, your song would be a hard rockin’ cherry on the top of the mountain." Led Zeppelin approved, and "Immigrant Song" was used in the movie. In 2017, "Immigrant Song" appeared in Thor: Ragnarok , and Black jokingly challenged star Chris Hemsworth to a "Battle of Jams" for ripping off his movie's big feat.

13. On October 17, 2015, a mega-tsunami struck Alaska's Ice Bay. The tsunami was caused by 180 million tons of rock sliding into Taan Fiord, which generated a wave that reached 633 feet and stripped over 8 square miles of forest. Although the tsunami was later deemed the fourth-largest tsunami recorded in history, nobody even knew it initially happened because it occurred in such an isolated area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Pip0_0hNuedce00
Anchorage Daily News / TNS via Getty Images

14. Theodore Roosevelt's family was known for their menagerie of unusual pets during his presidency. When he took office in 1901, his 17-year-old daughter Alice got Emily Spinach, a garter snake, as a pet. Alice reportedly chose the name "because it was as green as spinach and as thin as my Aunt Emily." Her brother Quentin also loved snakes. He reportedly bought four snakes at a pet store, then barged into the Oval Office while Theodore was in a meeting with several senators and let the snakes loose. They were quickly captured and taken back to the pet shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qrafs_0hNuedce00
Stock Montage / Getty Images

In addition to the snakes, the family kept dogs, birds, a one-legged rooster, several horses, and even a small bear as pets . The family's bull terrier Pete reportedly bit so many White House employees and visitors that he had to be sent away to the family's home in Long Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkL33_0hNuedce00
Library Of Congress / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

15. Movie trailers got their name because they used to come after, or trail, the actual movie. Surprisingly, the first trailer actually wasn't even for a movie! Instead, promotion for The Pleasure Seekers , a play that debuted in 1913, is known as the first official trailer.

Comedy Central / Via giphy.com

16. Thomas Nast was the cartoonist behind some of America's most recognizable figures, creating the imagery for icons like Uncle Sam, Santa Claus, and the donkey and elephant used to represent the Democrat and Republican parties. Nast served as cartoonist for Harper's Weekly from 1862 to 1886, and quickly became known for his brutal takes on politics. The elephant emerged from "Third Term Panic," an 1874 cartoon that Nast drew as commentary on the rumor that President Ulysses Grant, a Republican, was contemplating running for a third term in 1876. Nast labeled an elephant as "the Republican vote." In later cartoons, Nast would label a donkey as the Democratic party, and the iconography stuck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSjTh_0hNuedce00
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

In addition to creating recognizable political symbols, Nast popularized depictions of Uncle Sam and Santa Claus as well. While versions of Uncle Sam had been appearing since the War of 1812, Nast's 1870s version has since become the one that is most widely used today. Prior to the 1860s, Santa Claus was often portrayed as a tall, thin man. In 1863, Nast drew a new version of Jolly Old Saint Nick, complete with a beard and a belly full of Christmas cookies. The new Santa was often used in Civil War propaganda cartoons, but has since endured to be the Santa we recognize today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozQbc_0hNuedce00
Hulton Archive/ Bettman Archive / Getty Images

17. J.R.R. Tolkien was incredibly detail-oriented and protective over his work, especially the Lord of the Rings series. When he decided to sell the movie rights for the franchise, he forbade Disney from ever being involved in the production, saying Walt Disney was "simply a cheat" who had been "hopelessly corrupted" and only cared about profits. In the 1950s, Tolkien's publisher supposedly approached Disney about adapting the books without Tolkien's consent, but Disney reportedly turned the project down because they thought it was too complex and scary for their audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJMHi_0hNuedce00
Haywood Magee / Getty Images

18. While the fully grown size of most mammals, including humans, is mostly set from birth, give or take a few inches, that's not the case for other animals. Fish, lizards, snakes, and other amphibians are " indeterminate growers ," which means they technically never stop growing.

Tumblr / Via pecuniam.tumblr.com

19. While filming The Sound of Music in 1964, director Richard Wise wanted to put banners featuring swastikas and other Nazi imagery throughout the city of Salzburg to make the film appear historically accurate. The city turned down this request, so Wise told them that he would instead include real newsreel footage of the city cheering for Adolf Hitler when he visited during World War II. Soon after, the city backtracked on their statement and allowed Wise to hang the banners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDKIQ_0hNuedce00
Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

20. And finally, Rose Cleveland was the first LGBTQ+ First Lady. Rose served as First Lady during her brother Grover Cleveland's presidency because he was unmarried. During the time period, unmarried presidents had to select a female relative to fill in as First Lady. Rose, who was an author and teacher, provided a well-respected counter to her brother's often debaucherous ways. Rose left the White House in 1886 after Grover married Frances Folsom, his 21-year-old ward. During the winter of 1890, she met Evangeline Simpson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1JN5_0hNuedce00
Education Images / Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

By April 1890, the two began writing each other love letters. For six years, the couple traded letters, traveled together, and even revealed their relationship to their families, who appeared to have accepted them. In 1896, Evangeline shocked Rose by announcing that she was engaged to Henry Whipple. She wrote back begging her to reconsider, but they married later that fall, and Rose fled to Europe. While they kept in contact, their letters became far less frequent. Whipple died in 1901, and soon, Rose and Evangeline resumed their relationship. In 1909, Rose gave Evangeline an ultimatum: They needed to live together. She agreed, and the pair moved to Italy, where they lived until Rose's death in 1917.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3xl1_0hNuedce00
Library Of Congress / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Mississippi State
IFLScience

Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Of America's Future Is Worryingly Accurate

Over 25 years ago, Dr Carl Sagan made an eerily prophetic prediction about the future, appearing to foretell the rise of big tech, misinformation, and astrology Twitter. Sagan is best known as a preacher of science, communicating complex ideas with passion and poetry like no other, but the late astrophysicist was also a dab hand at sharp insights into humanity.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Nast
Person
Mary Harron
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Georgia Tann
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Long Island#Science Fiction#Nbc Nbcuniversal#Getty Images 2#Disney#Dreamworks Via#Lion King#Bbc Ea
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
AARP
TODAY.com

Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film

Pierce Brosnan is disappearing into his upcoming role. The “Misfits” star, 69, was spotted in costume on the set of “The Last Rifleman,” wearing heavy aging makeup that made him almost unrecognizable. In the film, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran who...
MOVIES
Anita Durairaj

The deepest cave on Earth is 4 times deeper than America's deepest cave

Cave VeryovkinaCredit: Petr Lyubimov; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Veryovkina Cave in Abkhazia, Georgia is the deepest known cave on Earth. It has a depth of 7,257 feet and its entrance is 7,497 feet above sea level. The cave lies between two mountains in the Western Caucus and the area is remote making it tough to access. Its main entrance is only 3 meters wide and 4 meters long.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy