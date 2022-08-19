ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 21

Randolph Stowe
4d ago

The North Carolina has a radical leftist Democrat majority on the sumpreme court. They, like all Democrat politicians know that voter fraud has always been a key to Democrat success. They will find any excuse to prevent honest elections.

Reply(3)
13
AceBaker
4d ago

2 years between elections. ANYBODY can get an ID in 2 years time.

Reply(2)
11
nc user 58
2d ago

We want voter ID before anything else. we the people have voted 3 times for voter ID and yet 1 judge keeps blocking millions of votes.

Reply
2
