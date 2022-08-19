Read full article on original website
Michael Bublé’s wife shares behind-the-scenes video of their daughter’s birth
Michael Bublé welcomed his fourth child, a daughter named Cielo, on Friday with wife Luisana Lopilato. To celebrate their little girl’s arrival, the South American actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of Cielo’s birth. “The story of 1 unforgettable day,” she captioned the Instagram video. “Touching heaven...
Nashville notes: A new Johnny Cash movie, a new song from Mickey Guyton
Music notes: Billy Joel, Noah Thompson, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran
Billy Joel snuck into the Sag Harbor Cinema to see his own movie Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium, reports Newsday. The movie is a re-edited and remixed film of his 1990 concert. The legendary singer showed up holding a bucket of popcorn and soda with his wife, Alexis.
Taylor Swift sued for allegedly stealing ‘Lover’ album design
Taylor Swift is trying to shake off yet another legal battle — this time over the designs she used for her Lover era. Billboard reports author Teresa La Dart filed a complaint in Tennessee federal court on Tuesday and accused the Grammy-winning singer of stealing “a number of creative elements” from her 2010 self-published book, also titled Lover.
Harry Styles wrote an original song for ’Don’t Worry Darling’
Harry Styles does more than star in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling; he soundtracked a part of it, too. Director Olivia Wilde revealed to Variety the “As It Was” hitmaker wrote a “sweet and creepy” original song just for the film. The tune has been dubbed the “trigger song,” which Florence Pugh‘s character, Alice, hums to herself for unknown reasons.
Music notes: Lady Gaga, Clay Aiken, Ava Max, Joe Jonas and Coldplay
Lady Gaga made history at Fenway Park, writing on TikTok that she performed its “highest attended and paid show” of all time. She shared a clip of her walking off the stage and pulling a Michael Jackson move to celebrate her new Boston-based record. The singer is currently on her Chromatica Ball tour.
