Valparaiso, IN

hanovercentralathletics.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Wheeler 3 – 0

Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Wheeler 3 – 0 for their first conference win in the GSSC. Maddie Denklau led the team in digs with a total of 7, along with 12 serve receptions and 1 kill. Stephanie Mancusi-Edwards finished the game with 10 kills followed by Abbey Opilka with 5 kills, and Kaydence Perrault with 4 kills. Abbey Opilka also finished with 17 assists.
WHEELER, IN
panoramanow.com

Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule

The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
UNION MILLS, IN
laportecounty.life

BILLINERO ANNOUNCES ALEXANDRA KAMINSKI AS WINNER OF MONTHLY $1,000 DRAWING

Billinero, an app-based savings account that awards cash prizes in monthly and quarterly drawings to select users, has named Alexandra Kaminski of Hammond, Ind., as its most recent winner. Kaminski said the news that her name was drawn in Billinero’s $1,000 monthly drawing came at the perfect time, as she’s...
HAMMOND, IN
City
Boone Grove, IN
City
Valparaiso, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Whiting, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Valparaiso, IN
Sports
Inside Indiana Business

IU eliminating fees at regional campuses

Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

The City of Hobart Lakefront Festival Brings the Summer to a Memorable End

The City of Hobart kicked off its 31st annual Lakefront Festival on Thursday, August 18. There was an endless amount of things for the Hobart community to enjoy— live music, a beer garden, plenty of delicious food, and a huge area packed with things to keep kids entertained. The summer may be ending, but the festival was the last summer hurrah that everyone needed.
HOBART, IN
casscountyonline.com

Town of Royal Center

Royal Center is located in Boone Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Winamac in Cass County, Indiana. Royal Center Clerk-TreasurerKatherine Pearson (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 1Teresa Hiatt (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 3Matt Colford (R)Term runs through 2022. Royal Center...
ROYAL CENTER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band Tonight in La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - A Jimmy Buffet tribute band will help bring a tropical feeling to downtown La Porte this evening. The band from Chicago will play at State and Monroe streets. The theme of the monthly Friday Night Live event is “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” the title of one of Buffet’s hit songs. Buffet is best known, perhaps, for his song “Margaritaville.”
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
WNDU

Welcome Weekend at Notre Dame, other colleges

Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. Don Savoie: Blue-eyes Soul takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
Sports
chssandscript.com

Significant Road Closure in Chesterton

Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
CHESTERTON, IN
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Transportation in Cass County, Indiana

We’ve compiled the following information about transportation from various sources. Cass Transit provides the largest rural transportation service in the state. Weekday rides through their shared ride service can be scheduled with 24 hours advance reservation by calling 574-753-5555. Rides are free for those 60 and older; donations are...
CASS COUNTY, IN

