'He'll prove people wrong': Defying expectations is in Stankoven's DNA
Logan Stankoven took the next step in his career last week. It shouldn't surprise anyone. The Stars' second-round pick in 2021, Stankoven continues to defy critics and set new expectations, and he did that once again in helping Team Canada win the gold medal at the World Junior Championship. Stankoven finished fourth in the tournament in scoring with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, and set up the overtime game-winning goal in the gold medal game.
Stastny's Experience, Versatility Adds Another Threat To Canes' Attack
RALEIGH, NC. - Paul Stastny may not have known that his new team had an outdoor game on their schedule this upcoming year, but he was well-educated in how the Carolina Hurricanes' season ended the past few years. "I can recall they've been pretty close to winning. [They] lose out...
WEEGAR EAGER TO GET GOING
'I'm looking forward to a great opportunity here with Calgary'. MacKenzie Weegar will be a full-time Alberta resident in a few short weeks, but the pull to see his new city drew him to book a weekend whirl out west. "It's a loose little vacation, you could say, coming down...
Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek
Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
Summer Spotlight: Eric Robinson
Speedy wing keeps adding to his game while serving as a CBJ mainstay the past few seasons. Birth date: June 14, 1995 (age 27) Birthplace: Bellmawr, N.J. Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) During a hockey season, all a coach can ask for is some...
Preds News & Notes - Forsberg, Saros, Kemell Bring Summer Sizzle
It may be the offseason, but there's still plenty going on in Smashville. In case you missed any of the latest news, here are some highlights from the past few weeks:. Perhaps the biggest news of the month is last week's announcement that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will both take place in the City of Nashville in June. This will be the first time both events have been held in the same city since 2006, when they were held in Vancouver. Smashville shone in the hockey spotlight with the 2022 Stadium Series, and next year's events promise to be just as exciting and impactful for the Music City.
New coaching staff could be just what Kiviranta needs to rebound
Dallas' 2020 postseason hero looks to make this season a fresh start and put a tough campaign in the rear-view mirror. 2021-22 stats: 1 goals 5 assists, 7 points in 56 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $1.05 million. Performance evaluation. Kiviranta saw a big step...
Will heart of Stars defense keep beating without longtime partner?
With Klingberg departed to Anaheim in free agency, Lindell could see an opportunity to excel more offensively. 2021-22 stats: 4 goals, 21 assists, 25 points in 76 games. Contract: Three years remaining at a cap hit of $5.8 million. Performance evaluation. Lindell is the heart of the Stars' defensive game....
Three questions facing Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis in first full season as coach, long-term loss of Price among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Montreal Canadiens. [Canadiens 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1....
State Your Case: Can Golden Knights make playoffs this season?
NHL.com writers debate whether Vegas will overcome inexperienced goaltending to reach postseason. The Vegas Golden Knights missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in their five seasons in the NHL, finishing three points out of the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference last season.
Bellows Looking to Make 'Big Impact'
After ending last season on positive note, Kieffer Bellows is looking to make a big impact in 2022-23 Kieffer Bellows has paid his dues over the past four seasons. The 2016 first-round pick (19th overall) spent the better part of two years in Bridgeport before making his NHL debut in 2020. Bellows was limited to 14 games during the shortened 2020-21 season, but stayed with the club for the entire year, working to improve his game.
World Cup of Hockey expected to return in 2024
PARIS -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004.
Top prospects for Nashville Predators
Goalie Askarov set to play in AHL; Kemell to continue development in Finland. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Nashville Predators, according to NHL.com. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview |...
Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2022-23
Caufield, Suzuki thrived following coaching change; Dach could be breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Montreal Canadiens. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
Derek Lalonde one-on-one with DetroitRedWings.com
On June 26, Lalonde was at Amalie Arena for Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, serving as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Five days later, he was introduced at Little Caesars Arena as the 28th head coach in Detroit Red Wings history. Then on July 7, Lalonde was with Detroit's brass at the Bell Centre in Montreal for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Predators Assign Joakim Kemell to Finnish Liiga's JYP
Forward Signed Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract with Nashville in July. Nashville, Tenn. (August 22, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Joakim Kemell to the Finnish Liiga's JYP from the Finland National Junior Team. Kemell, 18 (4/27/04), was selected...
Canes Name Sheahan Wolves Head Coach
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has hired Brock Sheahan as Head Coach of the Chicago Wolves. "Brock led the Chicago Steel to a Clark Cup and two Anderson Cups in just three seasons, and...
Texier won't play for Blue Jackets this season
Forward dealing with 'personal issues and challenges'. Alexandre Texier will not play for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season. The Blue Jackets said the decision was made per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. Texier, a 22-year-old forward, has one season...
"Save The Caps" Was Caps' Greatest Save
When it comes to great saves in Washington Capitals history, Braden Holtby's paddle stop on Vegas' Alex Tuch in the waning minutes of Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final stands head and shoulders above them all. But Holtby's distinction is limited to saves on the ice. Forty years ago this summer, a collaborative "save" was executed here in the greater DMV, one that kept the Caps from folding or merging or moving to another city, and ultimately setting the table for Holtby's heroics some three and a half decades down the road.
Romanov Ready to Go with Islanders
Alexander Romanov is itching to start season after being acquired by Islanders. Alexander Romanov is ready to go. The 22-year-old defenseman has already arrived on Long Island and eager to get his season started after being acquired by the Islanders during a draft day trade in July and inking a three-year deal on Monday.
