Premier League

Fulham 3-2 Brentford: Aleksandar Mitrovic proves late hero in west London derby

Aleksandar Mitrovic went from zero to hero as he put a hatful of wasted chances behind him to secure Fulham a sensational late 3-2 win over Brentford at Craven Cottage. Mitrovic had missed a number of gilt-edged opportunities in either half before he finally proved the match winner with a trademark back-post header to settle the first top-flight meeting between the two west London rivals, in a game even beaten manager Thomas Frank admitted was "fantastic to watch".
Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
Grimsby 0-0 Sutton: Mariners extend unbeaten run to four matches with stalemate

League Two newboys Grimsby extended their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions after a goalless draw with Sutton. Grimsby were quickest to settle in testing conditions and went close to a stunning opener after 10 minutes when Gavan Holohan fired narrowly wide from 25 yards. Josh Neufville burst...
Are Manchester United the Liverpool of the Nineties?

Manchester United's long wait for the league title already looks like continuing for another season and their fall from grace is reminiscent of Liverpool's in the Nineties. The humbling 4-0 defeat at Brentford left United pointless and in the Premier League relegation zone with new manager Erik ten Hag having lost his opening two games in charge of the club.
Super League

Super League: Salford hammer Catalans Dragons to shake up play-off race. Salford roasted Catalans Dragons in Perpignan with a 46-14 romp to blow the race to Old Trafford wide open. Salford's incredible resurgence under coach Paul Rowley this season continued with a slick attacking performance and ferocious defence which defied...
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Erik ten Hag drops Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire for visit of Jurgen Klopp's side

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped both Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire for the Monday Night Football clash with Liverpool. United enter the Old Trafford encounter in the relegation zone without a single point from their first two games, and Ten Hag has decided to start Raphael Varane and Anthony Elanga in place of his captain and forward talisman, the latter of whom has already requested to leave the club this summer.
Manchester United to block Chelsea efforts to sign Harry Maguire - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Manchester United are reportedly set to block a transfer exit for Harry Maguire after Chelsea made a shock enquiry. DAILY MAIL. Borussia Dortmund have ruled themselves out of a move for wantaway Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Thomas Tuchel...
Sadio Mane scores twice as Bayern Munich thrash VfL Bochum 7-0 in Bundesliga

Sadio Mane scored twice as Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 7-0 thrashing of VfL Bochum. Bayern blew Bochum away in the space of 38 first-half minutes with a devastating four-goal flurry, sparked by Leroy Sane's fourth-minute opener. Summer signing Matthijs de Ligt made...
Ismaila Sarr: Watford forward's £25m move to Aston Villa collapses

Ismaila Sarr's move to Aston Villa has collapsed, with a host of stumbling blocks leading to Aston Villa withdrawing from negotiations. An agreement was reached with Watford on Saturday for a fee worth more than £25m with add-ons. Sarr was due to undergo a medical in Birmingham on Monday.
Swansea City 0-2 Luton Town: Hatters claim first win of the season

Nathan Jones' Luton finally got their season up and running as they knocked Swansea off their stride to win 2-0 and record their first win of the season at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Hatters had scored only once across their previous four Sky Bet Championship games, drawing with Birmingham and...
Dundee United: Poor form will be hurting Jack Ross, says Scott Allan

Scott Allan believes Dundee United's poor form is down to a lack of confidence after their collapse in the Europa Conference League qualifiers. After an impressive first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice, United were hammered 7-0 in the return tie and there is now a concerning domestic slump. Back-to-back...
