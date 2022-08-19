Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Antony: Man Utd likely to submit improved offer to Ajax for Brazilian winger
Manchester United are likely to go in with an improved offer to sign Ajax winger Antony but the Dutch team's manager has taken a swipe at United's lack of Champions League football. United are thought to be encouraged that Antony's omission from the Ajax squad for Sunday's 1-0 win over...
SkySports
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa: Wilfried Zaha double helps Eagles to first Premier League win of the season
A double from Wilfried Zaha helped Crystal Palace to a 3-1 win against Aston Villa, picking up their first Premier League win of the new season, with Steven Gerrard calling a penalty awarded to the Eagles "harsh" after a debatable Lucas Digne handball. It was an entertaining encounter from the...
SkySports
Fulham 3-2 Brentford: Aleksandar Mitrovic proves late hero in west London derby
Aleksandar Mitrovic went from zero to hero as he put a hatful of wasted chances behind him to secure Fulham a sensational late 3-2 win over Brentford at Craven Cottage. Mitrovic had missed a number of gilt-edged opportunities in either half before he finally proved the match winner with a trademark back-post header to settle the first top-flight meeting between the two west London rivals, in a game even beaten manager Thomas Frank admitted was "fantastic to watch".
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Grimsby 0-0 Sutton: Mariners extend unbeaten run to four matches with stalemate
League Two newboys Grimsby extended their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions after a goalless draw with Sutton. Grimsby were quickest to settle in testing conditions and went close to a stunning opener after 10 minutes when Gavan Holohan fired narrowly wide from 25 yards. Josh Neufville burst...
SkySports
Are Manchester United the Liverpool of the Nineties?
Manchester United's long wait for the league title already looks like continuing for another season and their fall from grace is reminiscent of Liverpool's in the Nineties. The humbling 4-0 defeat at Brentford left United pointless and in the Premier League relegation zone with new manager Erik ten Hag having lost his opening two games in charge of the club.
SkySports
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward
Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with all parties optimistic a deal can be struck. One source has told Sky Sports News an agreement is close. The deal under discussion is thought to be worth between £15m and £25m. Negotiations between Chelsea and...
SkySports
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Fine William Saliba goal and two from Martin Odegaard continue Gunners' perfect start to the season
Mikel Arteta played down Arsenal's position at the top of the Premier League table but admitted he was "proud" after his side produced another impressive display in a 3-0 win at Bournemouth, with William Saliba's stunner the pick of the goals. Captain Martin Odegaard also scored twice as Arsenal made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Salford hammer Catalans Dragons to shake up play-off race. Salford roasted Catalans Dragons in Perpignan with a 46-14 romp to blow the race to Old Trafford wide open. Salford's incredible resurgence under coach Paul Rowley this season continued with a slick attacking performance and ferocious defence which defied...
SkySports
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Erik ten Hag drops Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire for visit of Jurgen Klopp's side
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped both Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire for the Monday Night Football clash with Liverpool. United enter the Old Trafford encounter in the relegation zone without a single point from their first two games, and Ten Hag has decided to start Raphael Varane and Anthony Elanga in place of his captain and forward talisman, the latter of whom has already requested to leave the club this summer.
SkySports
Manchester United to block Chelsea efforts to sign Harry Maguire - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Manchester United are reportedly set to block a transfer exit for Harry Maguire after Chelsea made a shock enquiry. DAILY MAIL. Borussia Dortmund have ruled themselves out of a move for wantaway Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Thomas Tuchel...
SkySports
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool ratings: Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez impress while Trent Alexander-Arnold struggles
Well, who saw that result coming? Manchester United got their Premier League campaign up and running with a 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool, who really underperformed at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho's early opener was backed up by Marcus Rashford's cool finish when one-on-one and while Mohamed Salah made Old Trafford...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Sadio Mane scores twice as Bayern Munich thrash VfL Bochum 7-0 in Bundesliga
Sadio Mane scored twice as Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 7-0 thrashing of VfL Bochum. Bayern blew Bochum away in the space of 38 first-half minutes with a devastating four-goal flurry, sparked by Leroy Sane's fourth-minute opener. Summer signing Matthijs de Ligt made...
SkySports
Ismaila Sarr: Watford forward's £25m move to Aston Villa collapses
Ismaila Sarr's move to Aston Villa has collapsed, with a host of stumbling blocks leading to Aston Villa withdrawing from negotiations. An agreement was reached with Watford on Saturday for a fee worth more than £25m with add-ons. Sarr was due to undergo a medical in Birmingham on Monday.
SkySports
Swansea City 0-2 Luton Town: Hatters claim first win of the season
Nathan Jones' Luton finally got their season up and running as they knocked Swansea off their stride to win 2-0 and record their first win of the season at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Hatters had scored only once across their previous four Sky Bet Championship games, drawing with Birmingham and...
SkySports
Bristol City 2-0 Cardiff: Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson score as Robins win Severnside derby
Goals from Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson gave Bristol City the Severnside derby bragging rights with a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff at Ashton Gate. The home side took a 41st-minute lead when Nahki Wells crossed from the left and Conway got in front of his marker to net his fourth goal of the season with a glancing header.
SkySports
Crawley 0-2 AFC Wimbledon: The Dons pile more misery on the Reds at Broadfield Stadium
First-half goals from Nathan Young-Coombes and Ethan Chislett gave AFC Wimbledon their first League Two win since the opening day as a 2-0 triumph sent Crawley crashing to a fourth defeat in five games. The Reds had to play the final 35 minutes with 10 men after defender Tony Craig...
SkySports
Borussia Dortmund surrender two-goal lead as Oliver Burke clinches Werder Bremen win
Oliver Burke scored a dramatic late winner as Werder Bremen came from two-down to clinch a stunning 3-2 win away at Borussia Dortmund. Goals from Lee Buchanan in the 89th minute and Niklas Schmidt in stoppage time brought them level before Burke thundered a shot in the final seconds past 'keeper Gregor Kobel.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher says Rangers' John Lundstram did not deserve red card in draw with Hibernian
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big flashpoints from the weekend's Scottish Premiership action. INCIDENT: Rangers midfielder John Lundstram is given a straight red card for tripping Martin Boyle as he led a Hibernian counter-attack. VERDICT: Referee Willie Collum made a mistake and should have awarded a yellow card instead. DERMOT SAYS:...
SkySports
Dundee United: Poor form will be hurting Jack Ross, says Scott Allan
Scott Allan believes Dundee United's poor form is down to a lack of confidence after their collapse in the Europa Conference League qualifiers. After an impressive first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice, United were hammered 7-0 in the return tie and there is now a concerning domestic slump. Back-to-back...
Comments / 0