Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids in Montana
Kelly Clarkson had a picture perfect summer in Montana with her 8-year-old daughter, River, 6-year-old son, Remi, and her ex, Brandon Blackstock. During a Today interview on Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer and talk show host opened up about how nice it was to take some time off work and spend time together as a family despite the couple's divorce.
tvinsider.com
‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Erich Schwer’s Dad Died After Hometown Dates
There was an emotional touch to ABC‘s The Bachelorette on Monday, August 22, as the episode was dedicated to Allan Schwer, the late father of contestant Erich Schwer. The highly-anticipated hometown dates episode introduced viewers to Erich’s dad as he met Season 19 co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey for the first time. Prior to the visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, Erich told Windey that his father had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and “was legitimately supposed to die like three times.”
tvinsider.com
‘General Hospital’ Sets Emma Samms’ Return as Holly Sutton
General Hospital fans, we’re finally going to get answers about how Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) is alive. ABC has set a return for Samms, who hasn’t been seen due to the actress having COVID then long COVID, according to Deadline. Samms will next be seen in October on the daytime soap.
tvinsider.com
3 Ways ‘SEAL Team’ Could Handle Clay Post-Cliffhanger in Season 6
All of elite squad Bravo may have been pinned down and under heavy fire when SEAL Team Season 5 ended, but based on the trailer and photos for the Paramount+ military drama’s return on September 18, we only have to worry about one: Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot). Clay is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tvinsider.com
‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Recap: ‘Blair/Gina’ Goes Full ‘Groundhog Day’
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1 episode 2, “Blair/Gina.”]. There’s an argument to be made that The Walking Dead is at its best when it’s straight-up weird. Certainly, those moments are among the show’s most interesting; remember Rick (Andrew Lincoln) talking to dead people on the prison phone or Madison’s (Kim Dickens) eerie Christmas dinner on Fear? And then, of course, there’s the whole character of Alpha (Samantha Morton)… who we’ll be seeing next week.
tvinsider.com
How the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Finale Sets Up Season 3 Mystery
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building, “I Know Who Did It.”]. It looks like Only Murders in the Building is expanding its borders as the series set up its Season 3 mystery in a mind-blowing Season 2 finale.
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: Searching for Stanley Tucci
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
tvinsider.com
‘Go, Dog. Go!’ Trailer: Cats Move to Pawston in Season 3 (VIDEO)
Cats and dogs can get along — especially if it’s on a show for kids! Things are changing in the city of Pawston in Go, Dog. Go! Season 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer. The DreamWorks Netflix series returns for its third...
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘The Good Doctor’ Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ in the Works at ABC
The Good Doctor could be getting a spinoff in The Good Lawyer, a legal drama reportedly in development at ABC. The Good Lawyer hails from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman and will feature a female lead. According to Deadline, the spinoff will get a backdoor...
tvinsider.com
NKOTB’s Jonathan Knight Previews Season 2 of HGTV’s ‘Farmhouse Fixer’
When Jonathan Knight isn’t touring with New Kids on the Block, he’s taking it step by step (and brick by brick) renovating farmhouses. The boy bander’s passion for home improvement takes center stage on Farmhouse Fixer. On the HGTV series, now in its sophomore season, Knight teams...
tvinsider.com
‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Adds ‘Legends of Tomorrow’s Lisseth Chavez
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow alum Lisseth Chavez has joined the cast of The Rookie Season 5. Chavez will guest star as a new rookie named Celina in multiple episodes of the new season, premiering September 22 on ABC, per TVLine. Celina has an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy, and her unconventional approach to police work will pose an unexpected challenge for her training officer.
tvinsider.com
‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia Ordered to Series at ABC
If the end of This Is Us had you missing Milo Ventimiglia on your TV screen, there’s some really good news: You won’t have to even wait a year to see him again. ABC has picked up The Company You Keep to series for the 2022-2023 season. It will air as part of the network’s midseason lineup, joining Not Dead Yet and Will Trent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
The Flays in L.A., Bear Grylls’ Final Challenges, the Richard Simmons Mystery, Bye-Bye ‘Kevin’
Food Network star Bobby Flay tours the eateries of Los Angeles with daughter Sophie in a culinary travelogue. Anthony Anderson and comedian Rob Riggle rise to the challenge with adventurer Bear Grylls in the Sierra Nevadas and the Great Basin Desert in the two-part Running Wild season finale. TMZ shares theories about why no one has seen fitness personality Richard Simmons in years. AMC’s comedy-drama hybrid Kevin Can F**k Himself returns for a second and final season.
tvinsider.com
‘Murders’ Finale, ‘Shadows’ Spoofs HGTV, ‘Cinderella’ Reunion, BritBox’s True-Crime ‘Thief’
Hulu’s Emmy-nominated Only Murders in the Building reveals who done it in the Season 2 finale. What We Do in the Shadows mercilessly spoofs the HGTV home-renovation genre. ABC celebrates the Brandy–Whitney Houston Cinderella 25 years later with a reunion special and a replay. Ray Donovan’s Eddie Marsan stars as a man who (badly) fakes his death in the fact-based The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.
tvinsider.com
‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale Was Most-Watched Episode of Season 6
Better Call Saul went out on a high note, at least when it came to the ratings. The August 15 series finale was the most-watched episode of Better Call Saul Season 6, with 2.7 million tuning in on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings, including 1.1 million adults 25-54 and many more watching on AMC+. The final season remains the #1 acquisition driver in the history of the streaming service. In live/same day viewing, the series finale was the most-watched episode on AMC since Saul‘s Season 3 finale, with 1.8 million viewers, on June 19, 2017. The series is the #3 cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos (Yellowstone and The Walking Dead).
tvinsider.com
Sophie Flay Talks the Father-Daughter Dynamic of ‘Bobby & Sophie on the Coast’
For renowned chef Bobby Flay’s daughter, Sophie, being a foodie is all in the family. “We’ve always explored the restaurants in our local neighborhoods,” says the journalist and podcaster. “And whenever we traveled, we made it our mission to find hidden gems and traditional eateries.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
Virginia Patton, Last ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Adult Cast Member, Dies at 97
Virginia Patton, the last surviving adult cast member of It’s A Wonderful Life, has died. She was 97. According to Deadline, Patton passed away in an assisted living facility on Thursday, August 18, in Albany, Georgia. Karolyn Grimes, a former child actor who worked with Patton on the beloved holiday film, confirmed the death in a tribute post on her personal Facebook page.
Comments / 0