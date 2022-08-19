Better Call Saul went out on a high note, at least when it came to the ratings. The August 15 series finale was the most-watched episode of Better Call Saul Season 6, with 2.7 million tuning in on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings, including 1.1 million adults 25-54 and many more watching on AMC+. The final season remains the #1 acquisition driver in the history of the streaming service. In live/same day viewing, the series finale was the most-watched episode on AMC since Saul‘s Season 3 finale, with 1.8 million viewers, on June 19, 2017. The series is the #3 cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos (Yellowstone and The Walking Dead).

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO