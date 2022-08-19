Shorter heads into 150th year with campus improvements as students move back to campus

Shorter University President Don Dowless talks with Landon Chau as he waits in line to receive the key to his residence hall room. Shorter University

Shorter University welcomed students back to the campus on Friday and begins celebrating its 150th anniversary year this fall, having completed several major capital improvements recently.

Some building projects which include dorm renovations, new science labs and athletic facility upgrades, are being completed in time for the University’s sesquicentennial academic year.

“Shorter University has been positively influencing the world for 150 years by preparing our students for Christ-centered success anywhere they go in the world. We are so thankful that our recent campus improvements will benefit our current and future students in continuation of that great tradition,” said Shorter University President Don Dowless. “We want our students to have an experience that is second to none, and we are fortunate that resources have been available to fund these campus enhancements.”

Dowless said some $2.7 million in projects have either been completed or are currently in progress.

Several campus buildings including Townes, Cooper, Van Hoose, Alumni, Bagley and the Bass Apartments have received renovations ranging from new HVAC units to new interior painting and flooring.

Additional campus buildings receiving similar upgrades were Sheffield-Thompson, Thornwood Campus, High Acres, Livingston Library, Nurse’s Office, Fitton Student Union, Minor Fine Arts, Winthrop-King Centre and the Dining Hall.

A $500,000 gift from the Ware family has also funded the renovation of labs at the school. The university has also upgraded wireless internet access for all student areas, dorms and administrative offices. Another donation has allowed the school to upgrade several of the athletic facilities.

“We are also thankful for the academic and athletic momentum that we have as we enter this new academic year,” Dowless said. He lauded the number of students, 114, who made the Gulf South Conference honor roll and other recent academic achievements.

“And last but certainly not least, our athletic teams continue to compete in the tough Gulf South Conference this season. We have seen great success and progress among all our men’s and women’s teams,” Dowless said. “We are so proud not only of what our student-athletes do on the playing field, but more importantly what they mean to the community and the world. They, along with a large majority of Shorter University students and faculty, are involved in weekly Bible studies, volunteering in Rome, in their local communities, inner cities, and mission trips. They truly are a great reflection of Shorter University, their families and their faith.”