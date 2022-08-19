ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Provost Fred Kniss announces his retirement

Dr. Fred Kniss, provost of Eastern Mennonite University, has announced plans to retire at the end of the 2023 fiscal year. He has served in the role since July 2009. In an announcement to the campus community, Kniss said he considers his years at EMU “to be the best of my 35-year career in higher education.”
African American Mennonite Association and Eastern Mennonite Seminary offer scholarships for grad certificate in faith-based peacebuilding

Eastern Mennonite Seminary (EMS) and the African American Mennonite Association (AAMA) have teamed up to provide scholarships for Black ministry leaders interested in completing EMS’ new graduate certificate in faith-based peacebuilding, beginning this fall. AAMA, a recognized racial ethnic group of Mennonite Church USA, is providing support through its Lark Leadership Scholarship Program.
