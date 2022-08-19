Read full article on original website
emu.edu
Provost Fred Kniss announces his retirement
Dr. Fred Kniss, provost of Eastern Mennonite University, has announced plans to retire at the end of the 2023 fiscal year. He has served in the role since July 2009. In an announcement to the campus community, Kniss said he considers his years at EMU “to be the best of my 35-year career in higher education.”
emu.edu
‘Here Together’ activities (Knit Together, Bird Together, and more) return for 2022 Faculty-Staff Conference
Nothing better to lead off our annual coverage of Fall Faculty-Staff Conference (AKA Fish Together, Bird Together, Knit Together…) than a short video of Professor David Berry at the piano during Saturday’s concert outside Massanutten Regional Library. (Thanks, Mary Jensen!) ***. Pounding out a iron hook over a...
emu.edu
African American Mennonite Association and Eastern Mennonite Seminary offer scholarships for grad certificate in faith-based peacebuilding
Eastern Mennonite Seminary (EMS) and the African American Mennonite Association (AAMA) have teamed up to provide scholarships for Black ministry leaders interested in completing EMS’ new graduate certificate in faith-based peacebuilding, beginning this fall. AAMA, a recognized racial ethnic group of Mennonite Church USA, is providing support through its Lark Leadership Scholarship Program.
